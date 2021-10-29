Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Stark Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2480   TW0002480001

STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(2480)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announce STI Board of Directors approved the financial reports of the third quater of 2021

10/29/2021 | 03:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/10/29 Time of announcement 15:54:41
Subject 
 Announce STI Board of Directors approved the
financial reports of the third quater of 2021
Date of events 2021/10/29 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/10/29
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/10/29
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):4,591,024
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,109,916
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):493,473
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):523,450
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):415,462
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):415,462
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.91
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):5,562,087
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,771,071
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):2,791,016
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Stark Technology Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
03:59aSTI Board of Directors resolved to release managerial officer from Non-Compete Restrict..
PU
03:59aAnnounce STI Board of Directors approved the financial reports of the third quater of 2..
PU
03:59aOn behalf of STI subsidiary Stark Inforcom Inc. announces the list of re-election due t..
PU
07/30Stark Technology, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
07/30Stark Technology, Inc. Announces the Resignation of Director
CI
07/09Stark Technology, Inc. Approves Cash Dividend for 2020
CI
05/02Stark Technology, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
02/26Stark Technology, Inc. Approves Dividend Distribution
CI
02/25Stark Technology, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
2020Stark Technology, Inc. Announce the Change of Chief Internal Auditor
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 095 M 219 M 219 M
Net income 2021 557 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 552 M 272 M 272 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stark Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 71,00 TWD
Average target price 77,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 8,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hsiu Tsung Liang Chairman & General Manager
Shu Chen Tseng CFO, Head-Accounting & Deputy General Manager
Ta Ching Li Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kuo Hung Chen Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Yi Shun Tseng Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.6.77%272
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.50.20%84 224
HP INC.23.83%34 230
GOERTEK INC.11.47%21 751
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC44.06%19 892
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY24.56%19 071