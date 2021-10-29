On behalf of STI subsidiary Stark Inforcom Inc. announces the list of re-election due to directors term expired.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/10/29 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): institutional directors and institutional supervisor. 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: institutional directors: Representative of SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD: CHEN HSING CHOU Representative of SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD: CHU JUI HUA Representative of SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD: TSENG YI SHUN institutional supervisor: Representative of SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD: YANG CHUNG I 4.Resume of the previous position holder: institutional directors: CHEN HSING CHOU, Chairperson of Stark Inforcom Inc. CHU JUI HUA, Director of Stark Inforcom Inc. TSENG YI SHUN, Director of Stark Inforcom Inc. institutional supervisor: YANG CHUNG I, Supervisor of Stark Inforcom Inc. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: institutional directors: Representative of SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD: CHEN HSING CHOU Representative of SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD: CHU JUI HUA Representative of SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD: TSENG YI SHUN institutional supervisor: Representative of SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD: YANG CHUNG I 6.Resume of the new position holder: institutional directors: CHEN HSING CHOU, Chairperson of Stark Inforcom Inc. CHU JUI HUA, Director of Stark Inforcom Inc. TSENG YI SHUN, Director of Stark Inforcom Inc. institutional supervisor: YANG CHUNG I, Supervisor of Stark Inforcom Inc. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: institutional director: SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD, 37,000,000 shares institutional supervisor: SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD, 37,000,000 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2018/11/09~2021/11/08 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/10/29 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or ��No��):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None