On behalf of STI subsidiary Stark Inforcom Inc. announces the list of re-election due to directors term expired.

10/29/2021 | 03:59am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/10/29 Time of announcement 15:56:33
Subject 
 On behalf of STI subsidiary Stark Inforcom Inc.
announces the list of re-election
due to directors term expired.
Date of events 2021/10/29 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/10/29
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
institutional directors and institutional supervisor.
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
institutional directors:
Representative of SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD: CHEN HSING CHOU
Representative of SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD: CHU JUI HUA
Representative of SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD: TSENG YI SHUN
institutional supervisor:
Representative of SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD: YANG CHUNG I
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
institutional directors:
CHEN HSING CHOU, Chairperson of Stark Inforcom Inc.
CHU JUI HUA, Director of Stark Inforcom Inc.
TSENG YI SHUN, Director of Stark Inforcom Inc.
institutional supervisor:
YANG CHUNG I, Supervisor of Stark Inforcom Inc.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
institutional directors:
Representative of SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD: CHEN HSING CHOU
Representative of SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD: CHU JUI HUA
Representative of SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD: TSENG YI SHUN
institutional supervisor:
Representative of SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD: YANG CHUNG I
6.Resume of the new position holder:
institutional directors:
CHEN HSING CHOU, Chairperson of Stark Inforcom Inc.
CHU JUI HUA, Director of Stark Inforcom Inc.
TSENG YI SHUN, Director of Stark Inforcom Inc.
institutional supervisor:
YANG CHUNG I, Supervisor of Stark Inforcom Inc.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
institutional director:
SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD, 37,000,000 shares
institutional supervisor:
SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD, 37,000,000 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2018/11/09~2021/11/08
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/10/29
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or
��No��):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Stark Technology Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
