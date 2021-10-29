STI Board of Directors resolved to release managerial officer from Non-Compete Restriction

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/10/29 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct:Shih Ping Kuang, Vice President 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: Business items that are the same or similar to the Company's business scope. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:During the tenure 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):This proposal was unanimously approved by all directors present at Board of Directors meeting. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer (if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter ��N/A�� below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:No harm in the Company's interests. 11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: Vice President Shih Ping Kuang serves as the Director of Cloud Intelligent Operation Technologies Co., Inc.