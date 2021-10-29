STI Board of Directors resolved to release managerial officer from Non-Compete Restriction
10/29/2021 | 03:59am EDT
Provided by: STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/10/29
Time of announcement
15:55:26
Subject
STI Board of Directors resolved to release
managerial officer from Non-Compete Restriction
Date of events
2021/10/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/10/29
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
competitive conduct:Shih Ping Kuang, Vice President
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
Business items that are the same or similar to the Company's business scope.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:During the tenure
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):This proposal was
unanimously approved by all directors present at Board of Directors meeting.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
��N/A�� below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:No harm in the Company's
interests.
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Vice President Shih Ping Kuang serves as the Director of
Cloud Intelligent Operation Technologies Co., Inc.
Stark Technology Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:58:00 UTC.