Stark Technology : Announce that financial officer, accounting officer and corporate governance officer changed.

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):financial officer,
accounting officer and corporate governance officer.
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/29
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
TSENG SHU CHEN, Director
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
YEH YAO LING, Manager
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:The previous financial officer, accounting officer
and corporate governance officer, Director TSENG SHU CHEN, is transferred
to CEO's office due to position adjustment.
7.Effective date:2022/04/29
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None