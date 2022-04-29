Log in
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-27
90.30 TWD   -0.33%
90.30 TWD   -0.33%
04:12aSTARK TECHNOLOGY : Announce that financial officer, accounting officer and corporate governance officer changed.
PU
04:12aSTARK TECHNOLOGY : STI Board of Directors resolved to release managerial officer from Non-Compete Restriction
PU
04:12aSTARK TECHNOLOGY : Announce the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results for March, 2022.
PU
Stark Technology : Announce the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results for March, 2022.

04/29/2022 | 04:12am EDT

04/29/2022 | 04:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/29 Time of announcement 16:02:22
Subject 
 Announce the Company's unaudited
consolidated financial results for March, 2022.
Date of events 2022/04/29 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/29
2.Company name:Stark Technology Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
Announce the Company's unaudited
consolidated financial results for March, 2022.
(1)Unaudited consolidated operating income(loss) for the month:
NT$92,442 thousand
(2)Unaudited consolidated operating income(loss) for the year:
NT$205,774 thousand
(3)Unaudited consolidated net income(loss) before tax for the month:
NT$103,586 thousand
(4)Unaudited consolidated net income(loss) before tax for the year:
NT$220,231 thousand
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Stark Technology Inc. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
04:12aSTARK TECHNOLOGY : Announce that financial officer, accounting officer and corporate gover..
PU
04:12aSTARK TECHNOLOGY : STI Board of Directors resolved to release managerial officer from Non-..
PU
04:12aSTARK TECHNOLOGY : Announce the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results for Mar..
PU
04:12aSTARK TECHNOLOGY : STI Board of Directors approved financial reports of the first quarter ..
PU
03/31STARK TECHNOLOGY : Announce the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results for Feb..
PU
03/01STARK TECHNOLOGY : STI is invited to participate in Online Investor Conference held by KGI..
PU
02/25STARK TECHNOLOGY : Announce the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results for Jan..
PU
02/25STARK TECHNOLOGY : STI Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareh..
PU
02/25STARK TECHNOLOGY : STI Board of Directors approved financial reports of the fourth quarter..
PU
02/25Stark Technology, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 580 M 223 M 223 M
Net income 2021 638 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net cash 2021 1 356 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 7,72%
Capitalization 9 604 M 325 M 325 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,5%
Managers and Directors
Hsiu Tsung Liang Chairman & General Manager
Shu Chen Tseng CFO, Head-Accounting & Deputy General Manager
Ta Ching Li Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kuo Hung Chen Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Yi Shun Tseng Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.24.04%325
HP INC.-0.24%38 395
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-17.13%35 397
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-0.44%19 996
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-27.27%17 873
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-19.64%11 049