Stark Technology : Announce the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results for March, 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/29 2.Company name:Stark Technology Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: Announce the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results for March, 2022. (1)Unaudited consolidated operating income(loss) for the month: NT$92,442 thousand (2)Unaudited consolidated operating income(loss) for the year: NT$205,774 thousand (3)Unaudited consolidated net income(loss) before tax for the month: NT$103,586 thousand (4)Unaudited consolidated net income(loss) before tax for the year: NT$220,231 thousand 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None