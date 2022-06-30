Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Stark Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2480   TW0002480001

STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(2480)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
87.80 TWD   +2.81%
04:32aSTARK TECHNOLOGY : Announce the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results for May, 2022.
PU
06/08STARK TECHNOLOGY : Announce that financial officer, accounting officer and corporate governance officer changed.
PU
06/08STARK TECHNOLOGY : Notice STI important subsidiaries "Stark Inforcom Inc." dividend distribution record date
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stark Technology : Announce the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results for May, 2022.

06/30/2022 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/30 Time of announcement 16:16:03
Subject 
 Announce the Company's unaudited
consolidated financial results for May, 2022.
Date of events 2022/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/30
2.Company name:Stark Technology Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
Announce the Company's unaudited
consolidated financial results for May, 2022.
(1)Unaudited consolidated operating income(loss) for the month:
NT$62,380 thousand
(2)Unaudited consolidated operating income(loss) for the year:
NT$319,218 thousand
(3)Unaudited consolidated net income(loss) before tax for the month:
NT$61,616 thousand
(4)Unaudited consolidated net income(loss) before tax for the year:
NT$341,853 thousand
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Stark Technology Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 08:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
04:32aSTARK TECHNOLOGY : Announce the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results for May..
PU
06/08STARK TECHNOLOGY : Announce that financial officer, accounting officer and corporate gover..
PU
06/08STARK TECHNOLOGY : Notice STI important subsidiaries "Stark Inforcom Inc." dividend distri..
PU
06/08STARK TECHNOLOGY : STI Board of Directors resolution to appoint the fifth remuneration com..
PU
06/08STARK TECHNOLOGY : Notice STI important subsidiaries "SRAIN INVESTMENT CO., LTD" dividend ..
PU
06/08STARK TECHNOLOGY : Notice STI Board of Directors resolved the ex-dividend date
PU
06/08STARK TECHNOLOGY : STI Board of Directors decide to elect chairman
PU
06/08Stark Technology, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/08Stark Technology, Inc. Announces Remuneration Committee Changes
CI
06/02STARK TECHNOLOGY : Announce correcting part of information of the Company's 2021 annual re..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 580 M 221 M 221 M
Net income 2021 638 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2021 1 356 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 7,72%
Capitalization 9 338 M 314 M 314 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stark Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsiu Tsung Liang Chairman & General Manager
Shu Chen Tseng CFO, Head-Accounting & Deputy General Manager
Ta Ching Li Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kuo Hung Chen Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Yi Shun Tseng Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.20.60%314
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-12.87%35 046
HP INC.-10.78%34 732
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-12.81%17 359
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-36.73%15 357
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-12.50%11 740