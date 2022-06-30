Stark Technology : Announce the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results for May, 2022.
06/30/2022 | 04:32am EDT
Provided by: STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Date of announcement
2022/06/30
Time of announcement
16:16:03
Subject
Announce the Company's unaudited
consolidated financial results for May, 2022.
Date of events
2022/06/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/30
2.Company name:Stark Technology Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1)Unaudited consolidated operating income(loss) for the month:
NT$62,380 thousand
(2)Unaudited consolidated operating income(loss) for the year:
NT$319,218 thousand
(3)Unaudited consolidated net income(loss) before tax for the month:
NT$61,616 thousand
(4)Unaudited consolidated net income(loss) before tax for the year:
NT$341,853 thousand
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Stark Technology Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 08:31:07 UTC.