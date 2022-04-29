Stark Technology : STI Board of Directors approved financial reports of the first quarter of 2022

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/04/29 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/04/29 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01~2022/03/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,574,243 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):403,917 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):205,774 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):220,231 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):182,395 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):182,395 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):1.71 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):5,770,508 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):3,164,175 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):2,606,333 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None