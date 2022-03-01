Stark Technology : STI is invited to participate in Online Investor Conference held by KGI Securities on March 3, 2022
03/01/2022 | 02:38am EST
Provided by: STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Date of announcement
2022/03/01
15:18:45
STI is invited to participate in Online Investor
Conference held by KGI Securities on March 3, 2022
2022/03/03
paragraph 12
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/03
2.Time of institutional investor conference:3:30PM(Taiwan Standard Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Conference via Webex
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:STI is invited to participate
in Online Investor Conference held by KGI Securities to explain the
business results of the fourth quarter of 2021
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:For registration information,
please contact the KGI Ms.Ni, Tel:(02)2181-8014
Stark Technology Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 07:37:10 UTC.