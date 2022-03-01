Stark Technology : STI is invited to participate in Online Investor Conference held by KGI Securities on March 3, 2022

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/03 2.Time of institutional investor conference:3:30PM(Taiwan Standard Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Conference via Webex 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:STI is invited to participate in Online Investor Conference held by KGI Securities to explain the business results of the fourth quarter of 2021 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:For registration information, please contact the KGI Ms.Ni, Tel:(02)2181-8014