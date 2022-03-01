Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Stark Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2480   TW0002480001

STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(2480)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stark Technology : STI is invited to participate in Online Investor Conference held by KGI Securities on March 3, 2022

03/01/2022 | 02:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/01 Time of announcement 15:18:45
Subject 
 STI is invited to participate in Online Investor
Conference held by KGI Securities on March 3, 2022
Date of events 2022/03/03 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/03
2.Time of institutional investor conference:3:30PM(Taiwan Standard Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Conference via Webex
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:STI is invited to participate
in Online Investor Conference held by KGI Securities to explain the
business results of the fourth quarter of 2021
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:For registration information,
please contact the KGI Ms.Ni, Tel:(02)2181-8014

Disclaimer

Stark Technology Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 07:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
02:38aSTARK TECHNOLOGY : STI is invited to participate in Online Investor Conference held by KGI..
PU
02/25STARK TECHNOLOGY : Announce the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results for Jan..
PU
02/25STARK TECHNOLOGY : STI Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareh..
PU
02/25STARK TECHNOLOGY : STI Board of Directors approved financial reports of the fourth quarter..
PU
02/25Stark Technology, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/15STARK TECHNOLOGY : Announce the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results for Dec..
PU
02/14STARK TECHNOLOGY : Announce the bussiness vice president is indicted by Taiwan Taipei Dist..
PU
2021Stark Technology, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2021On behalf of STI subsidiary Stark Inforcom Inc. Resolution by the board of directors to..
PU
2021On behalf of STI subsidiary Stark Inforcom Inc. announces the appointment of chairperso..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 580 M 235 M 235 M
Net income 2021 638 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net cash 2021 1 356 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 083 M 324 M 324 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stark Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 85,40 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Hsiu Tsung Liang Chairman & General Manager
Shu Chen Tseng CFO, Head-Accounting & Deputy General Manager
Ta Ching Li Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kuo Hung Chen Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Yi Shun Tseng Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.17.31%324
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-8.39%39 310
HP INC.-8.79%36 288
GOERTEK INC.-19.08%23 679
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-8.69%22 962
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY0.95%20 830