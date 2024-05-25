Starlineps Enterprises Limited announced resignation of Ms. Neha Shah as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. She will be relieved from her duties on or before June 30, 2024.
Starlineps Enterprises Limited
Equities
STARLINE
INE594W01034
Apparel & Accessories
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|114.9 INR
|+0.48%
|+2.09%
|-8.19%
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-8.19%
|59.8M
|+23.84%
|92.17B
|-7.12%
|36.49B
|+22.16%
|13.44B
|-10.33%
|13.32B
|+8.74%
|4.1B
|+13.70%
|2.59B
|+11.14%
|2.54B
|-2.35%
|1.56B
|-21.13%
|1.28B
