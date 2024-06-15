Starlineps Enterprises Limited a the SBM held on May 30, 2024, the board has approved the resignation of Ms. Neha Shah at its Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024, and she shall cease to be the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company effective June 15, 2024.
Starlineps Enterprises Limited
Equities
STARLINE
INE594W01034
Apparel & Accessories
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|123.3 INR
|+0.49%
|+1.36%
|-1.48%
|10:54am
|Starlineps Enterprises Limited Approves the Resignation of Neha Shah as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|CI
|May. 31
|Starlineps Enterprises to Foray into Lab-Grown Diamonds Business
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-1.48%
|63.81M
|+24.28%
|95.29B
|-4.04%
|37.49B
|+12.78%
|12.22B
|-25.82%
|11.02B
|-0.68%
|3.78B
|+1.98%
|2.32B
|+3.04%
|2.35B
|-12.22%
|1.4B
|-28.72%
|1.16B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- STARLINE Stock
- News Starlineps Enterprises Limited
- Starlineps Enterprises Limited Approves the Resignation of Neha Shah as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer