Starlite : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022

The Directors of Starlite Holdings Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the year ended 31st March, 2022 together with the comparative figures for the previous year, as follows:

Notes:

1. General information

Starlite Holdings Limited (the "Company") is an investment holding company. Its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the printing and manufacturing of packaging materials, labels and paper products, including environmentally friendly paper products. The Company and its subsidiaries are collectively referred to the "Group".

The Company was incorporated in Bermuda on 3rd November, 1992, as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda. The address of its registered office is Victoria Place, 5th Floor, 31 Victoria Street, Hamilton HM 10, Bermuda and its principal place of business is 3/F, Perfect Industrial Building, 31 Tai Yau Street, Sanpokong, Kowloon, Hong Kong. The Company's shares have been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since 1993.

These consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), unless otherwise stated.

2. Basis of preparation

The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS") and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance Cap. 622. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income which are carried at fair value.

The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with HKFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies.

