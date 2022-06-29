Starlite : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022
06/29/2022 | 05:37am BST
The Directors of Starlite Holdings Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the year ended 31st March, 2022 together with the comparative figures for the previous year, as follows:
Consolidated Income Statement
For the year ended 31st March, 2022
Note
2022
2021
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
3
1,048,700
1,057,477
Cost of sales
(950,020)
(888,364)
───────────
───────────
Gross profit
98,680
169,113
Other income and gains/(losses) - net
4
468,781
(65,852)
Selling and distribution costs
(65,465)
(66,055)
General and administrative expenses
(131,031)
(137,476)
(Impairment loss)/reversal of impairment losses on
financial assets
(3,544)
1,557
───────────
───────────
Operating profit/(loss)
5
367,421
(98,713)
--------------------
--------------------
1
Consolidated Income Statement (Continued)
For the year ended 31st March, 2022
Note
2022
2021
HK$'000
HK$'000
Finance income
465
16,072
Finance costs
(17,545)
(10,623)
───────────
──────────
Finance (costs)/income - net
6
(17,080)
5,449
-------------------
------------------
Profit/(loss) before income tax
350,341
(93,264)
Income tax credit/(expense)
7
7,132
(5,261)
───────────
──────────
Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to the owners of
the Company
357,473
(98,525)
═══════════
══════════
Earnings/(losses) per share attributable to the
owners of the Company for the year
(expressed in HK cents per share)
8
- Basic
68.10
(18.76)
═══════════
══════════
- Diluted
68.10
(18.76)
═══════════
══════════
2
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the year ended 31st March, 2022
2022
2021
HK$'000
HK$'000
Profit/(loss) for the year
357,473
(98,525)
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Currency translation differences
19,895
34,569
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(Decrease)/increase in fair value of financial assets at fair
value through other comprehensive income
(75)
92
──────
──────
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
19,820
34,661
-----------
-----------
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the year
attributable to the owners of the Company
377,293
(63,864)
══════
══════
3
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 31st March, 2022
As at
As at
31st March,
31st March,
Note
2022
2021
ASSETS
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
361,213
333,095
Investment properties
17,463
-
Right-of-use assets
25,735
33,337
Prepayments for non-current assets
9,130
48,737
Deferred income tax assets
11,169
1,769
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
1,435
1,510
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
8,571
8,332
───────
───────
434,716
426,780
Current assets
-------------
-------------
Inventories
115,330
104,139
Trade and bill receivables
10
172,461
179,671
Prepayments and deposits
28,743
29,672
Tax recoverable
2,602
3,992
Bank deposits with maturity over 3 months
from date of deposits
202
201
Cash and cash equivalents
285,422
275,047
───────
───────
604,760
592,722
Total assets
-------------
-------------
1,039,476
1,019,502
EQUITY
═══════
═══════
Equity attributable to the owners of the Company
Share capital
51,864
52,514
Reserves
618,781
300,705
───────
───────
Total equity
670,645
353,219
LIABILITIES
-------------
-------------
Non-current liabilities
Amount due to a purchaser of a subsidiary
12
-
154,065
Lease liabilities
1,371
1,885
Deferred income tax liabilities
890
1,688
───────
───────
2,261
157,638
Current liabilities
-------------
-------------
Trade and bill payables
11
99,734
136,842
Other payables and accruals
89,519
102,802
Contract liabilities
4,851
4,904
Current income tax liabilities
26,449
30,422
Borrowings
141,357
158,728
Amount due to a purchaser of a subsidiary
12
-
69,692
Lease liabilities
4,660
5,255
───────
───────
366,570
508,645
-------------
----------------
Total liabilities
368,831
666,283
Total equity and liabilities
-------------
-------------
1,039,476
1,019,502
═══════
═══════
4
Notes:
1. General information
Starlite Holdings Limited (the "Company") is an investment holding company. Its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the printing and manufacturing of packaging materials, labels and paper products, including environmentally friendly paper products. The Company and its subsidiaries are collectively referred to the "Group".
The Company was incorporated in Bermuda on 3rd November, 1992, as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda. The address of its registered office is Victoria Place, 5th Floor, 31 Victoria Street, Hamilton HM 10, Bermuda and its principal place of business is 3/F, Perfect Industrial Building, 31 Tai Yau Street, Sanpokong, Kowloon, Hong Kong. The Company's shares have been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since 1993.
These consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), unless otherwise stated.
2. Basis of preparation
The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS") and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance Cap. 622. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income which are carried at fair value.
The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with HKFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies.
5
