    403   BMG8438Y1030

STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(403)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:48 29/06/2022 BST
0.2800 HKD    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starlite : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022

06/29/2022 | 05:37am BST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Website : http://www.hkstarlite.com

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022

The Directors of Starlite Holdings Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the year ended 31st March, 2022 together with the comparative figures for the previous year, as follows:

Consolidated Income Statement

For the year ended 31st March, 2022

Note

2022

2021

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

1,048,700

1,057,477

Cost of sales

(950,020)

(888,364)

───────────

───────────

Gross profit

98,680

169,113

Other income and gains/(losses) - net

4

468,781

(65,852)

Selling and distribution costs

(65,465)

(66,055)

General and administrative expenses

(131,031)

(137,476)

(Impairment loss)/reversal of impairment losses on

financial assets

(3,544)

1,557

───────────

───────────

Operating profit/(loss)

5

367,421

(98,713)

--------------------

--------------------

*For identification purpose only.

1

Consolidated Income Statement (Continued)

For the year ended 31st March, 2022

Note

2022

2021

HK$'000

HK$'000

Finance income

465

16,072

Finance costs

(17,545)

(10,623)

───────────

──────────

Finance (costs)/income - net

6

(17,080)

5,449

-------------------

------------------

Profit/(loss) before income tax

350,341

(93,264)

Income tax credit/(expense)

7

7,132

(5,261)

───────────

──────────

Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to the owners of

the Company

357,473

(98,525)

═══════════

══════════

Earnings/(losses) per share attributable to the

owners of the Company for the year

(expressed in HK cents per share)

8

- Basic

68.10

(18.76)

═══════════

══════════

- Diluted

68.10

(18.76)

═══════════

══════════

2

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 31st March, 2022

2022

2021

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit/(loss) for the year

357,473

(98,525)

Other comprehensive income/(loss):

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Currency translation differences

19,895

34,569

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(Decrease)/increase in fair value of financial assets at fair

value through other comprehensive income

(75)

92

──────

──────

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

19,820

34,661

-----------

-----------

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the year

attributable to the owners of the Company

377,293

(63,864)

══════

══════

3

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31st March, 2022

As at

As at

31st March,

31st March,

Note

2022

2021

ASSETS

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

361,213

333,095

Investment properties

17,463

-

Right-of-use assets

25,735

33,337

Prepayments for non-current assets

9,130

48,737

Deferred income tax assets

11,169

1,769

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

1,435

1,510

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

8,571

8,332

───────

───────

434,716

426,780

Current assets

-------------

-------------

Inventories

115,330

104,139

Trade and bill receivables

10

172,461

179,671

Prepayments and deposits

28,743

29,672

Tax recoverable

2,602

3,992

Bank deposits with maturity over 3 months

from date of deposits

202

201

Cash and cash equivalents

285,422

275,047

───────

───────

604,760

592,722

Total assets

-------------

-------------

1,039,476

1,019,502

EQUITY

═══════

═══════

Equity attributable to the owners of the Company

Share capital

51,864

52,514

Reserves

618,781

300,705

───────

───────

Total equity

670,645

353,219

LIABILITIES

-------------

-------------

Non-current liabilities

Amount due to a purchaser of a subsidiary

12

-

154,065

Lease liabilities

1,371

1,885

Deferred income tax liabilities

890

1,688

───────

───────

2,261

157,638

Current liabilities

-------------

-------------

Trade and bill payables

11

99,734

136,842

Other payables and accruals

89,519

102,802

Contract liabilities

4,851

4,904

Current income tax liabilities

26,449

30,422

Borrowings

141,357

158,728

Amount due to a purchaser of a subsidiary

12

-

69,692

Lease liabilities

4,660

5,255

───────

───────

366,570

508,645

-------------

----------------

Total liabilities

368,831

666,283

Total equity and liabilities

-------------

-------------

1,039,476

1,019,502

═══════

═══════

4

Notes:

1. General information

Starlite Holdings Limited (the "Company") is an investment holding company. Its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the printing and manufacturing of packaging materials, labels and paper products, including environmentally friendly paper products. The Company and its subsidiaries are collectively referred to the "Group".

The Company was incorporated in Bermuda on 3rd November, 1992, as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda. The address of its registered office is Victoria Place, 5th Floor, 31 Victoria Street, Hamilton HM 10, Bermuda and its principal place of business is 3/F, Perfect Industrial Building, 31 Tai Yau Street, Sanpokong, Kowloon, Hong Kong. The Company's shares have been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since 1993.

These consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), unless otherwise stated.

2. Basis of preparation

The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS") and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance Cap. 622. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income which are carried at fair value.

The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with HKFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

