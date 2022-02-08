Log in
    403   BMG8438Y1030

STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(403)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 02/08 12:00:17 am
0.315 HKD   +1.61%
Starlite : Guangzhou (02/07)

02/08/2022 | 12:52am EST
Starlite Guangzhou (02/07) Feb 07, 2022

Starlite is the warm cradle of every colleague. Guangzhou Management Committee welcomes colleagues home with the festive celebration.


Starlite Holdings Limited published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2021 1 057 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2021 -98,5 M -12,6 M -12,6 M
Net Debt 2021 114 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 162 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kwong Yu Lam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kwok Ching Poon CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Shing Tin Executive Director & Senior VP-Operations
Yue Kwong Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Lam Kwong Kwok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.88%21
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-0.40%18 120
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-2.62%13 888
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA7.73%13 834
MONDI PLC1.56%12 183
WESTROCK COMPANY2.28%11 936