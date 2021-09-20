Starlite Guangzhou (09/21)
Sep 21, 2021
On the occasion of the Mid Autumn Festival, the company organized the 2021 "welcome and celebrate the Mid Autumn Festival" activity to share exquisite gift boxes with colleagues, so that everyone can feel the strong festival atmosphere of the enterprise.
