  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Starlite Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    403   BMG8438Y1030

STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(403)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/20
0.38 HKD   -2.56%
09/20STARLITE : Guangzhou (09/21)
PU
09/20STARLITE : Teamgreen (09/20)
PU
09/15STARLITE : Shaoguan (09/15)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starlite : Guangzhou (09/21)

09/20/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
Starlite Guangzhou (09/21) Sep 21, 2021

On the occasion of the Mid Autumn Festival, the company organized the 2021 "welcome and celebrate the Mid Autumn Festival" activity to share exquisite gift boxes with colleagues, so that everyone can feel the strong festival atmosphere of the enterprise.

Disclaimer

Starlite Holdings Limited published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 03:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 057 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2021 -98,5 M -12,7 M -12,7 M
Net Debt 2021 114 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 200 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,9%
Managers and Directors
Kwong Yu Lam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kwok Ching Poon CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Shing Tin Executive Director & Senior VP-Operations
Yue Kwong Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Lam Kwong Kwok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED33.33%26
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY13.84%22 121
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC26.10%14 547
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA2.26%13 300
WESTROCK COMPANY14.20%13 273
MONDI PLC7.04%12 695