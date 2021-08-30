Starlite Shaoguan (08/30)
Aug 30, 2021
To beautify the factory environment, from August 17 to August 20, organize volunteers to clean, tidy up the plant area and green vegetation activities. Colleagues active participation, enthusiasm, for the creation of garden-style factory area to add a touch more gorgeous color.
Disclaimer
Starlite Holdings Limited published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 06:01:04 UTC.