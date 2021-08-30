Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Starlite Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    403   BMG8438Y1030

STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(403)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/27
0.345 HKD   0.00%
02:02aSTARLITE : Shaoguan (08/30)
PU
08/27STARLITE : SuZhou (08/27)
PU
08/25STARLITE : Guangzhou (08/26)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starlite : Shaoguan (08/30)

08/30/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Starlite Shaoguan (08/30) Aug 30, 2021

To beautify the factory environment, from August 17 to August 20, organize volunteers to clean, tidy up the plant area and green vegetation activities. Colleagues active participation, enthusiasm, for the creation of garden-style factory area to add a touch more gorgeous color.

Disclaimer

Starlite Holdings Limited published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 06:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:02aSTARLITE : Shaoguan (08/30)
PU
08/27STARLITE : SuZhou (08/27)
PU
08/25STARLITE : Guangzhou (08/26)
PU
08/25STARLITE : Hong Kong (8/25)
PU
08/23STARLITE : Jigzle (08/24)
PU
08/19STARLITE : Shaoguan (08/20)
PU
08/18STARLITE : SuZhou (08/19)
PU
08/18STARLITE : Guangzhou (08/18)
PU
08/17STARLITE : Jigzle (08/17)
PU
08/13STARLITE : Shaoguan (08/13)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 057 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2021 -98,5 M -12,6 M -12,6 M
Net Debt 2021 114 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 181 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Starlite Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kwong Yu Lam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kwok Ching Poon CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Shing Tin Executive Director & Senior VP-Operations
Yue Kwong Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Lam Kwong Kwok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED21.05%23
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY18.81%23 501
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC28.94%14 941
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA8.33%14 279
WESTROCK COMPANY19.34%13 871
MONDI PLC18.06%13 531