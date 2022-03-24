Starlite : SuZhou (03/25)
Starlite SuZhou (03/25)
Mar 25, 2022
Spring is Evident Everywhere!Flowers Bloom during the Warm Spring!Beautiful Starlite（Suzhou） Industrial Park!
Sales 2021
1 057 M
135 M
135 M
Net income 2021
-98,5 M
-12,6 M
-12,6 M
Net Debt 2021
114 M
14,6 M
14,6 M
P/E ratio 2021
-1,57x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
153 M
19,6 M
19,6 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,09x
EV / Sales 2021
0,25x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
45,8%
