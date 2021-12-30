Log in
    403   BMG8438Y1030

STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(403)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 12/29
0.33 HKD   0.00%
NewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starlite : SuZhou (12/29)

Starlite : SuZhou (12/29)

12/30/2021 | 01:47am EST
Starlite SuZhou (12/29) Dec 29, 2021

In November 2021, the greeting card sales reached a new high, and the greeting card team was rewarded！



Disclaimer

Starlite Holdings Limited published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 06:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 057 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2021 -98,5 M -12,6 M -12,6 M
Net Debt 2021 114 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 173 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Starlite Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kwong Yu Lam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kwok Ching Poon CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Shing Tin Executive Director & Senior VP-Operations
Yue Kwong Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Lam Kwong Kwok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED15.79%22
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-6.03%18 074
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC25.24%13 868
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-2.39%12 590
MONDI PLC6.95%11 812
WESTROCK COMPANY1.72%11 626