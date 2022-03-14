Log in
    403   BMG8438Y1030

STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(403)
03/22 10:52:41 pm
0.29 HKD   -3.33%
12:04aSTARLITE : Teamgreen (03/14)
PU
03/10STARLITE : Guangzhou (03/11)
PU
03/09STARLITE : Shaoguan (03/10)
PU
Starlite : Teamgreen (03/14)

03/14/2022 | 12:04am EDT
Teamgreen (03/14) Mar 14, 2022

Special promotion in Citistore Tseun Wan and Yuen Long from now to 17th Mar 2022.

Disclaimer

Starlite Holdings Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 057 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2021 -98,5 M -12,6 M -12,6 M
Net Debt 2021 114 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 156 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Kwong Yu Lam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kwok Ching Poon CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Shing Tin Executive Director & Senior VP-Operations
Yue Kwong Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Lam Kwong Kwok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.76%20
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-10.52%15 969
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA9.45%13 909
WESTROCK COMPANY-2.39%12 499
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-22.36%10 643
MONDI PLC-22.92%8 912