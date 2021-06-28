Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Starlite Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    403   BMG8438Y1030

STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(403)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 06/25
0.34 HKD   -2.86%
03:11aSTARLITE  : Far East (06/28)
PU
06/24STARLITE  : SuZhou (06/24)
PU
06/23STARLITE  : Guangzhou (06/23)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starlite : Far East (06/28)

06/28/2021 | 03:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Starlite Far East (06/28) Jun 28, 2021

Conitunous education on safety awareness due to persistent of high Covid-19 cases in Malaysia. Safety awareness in employees at workplace is important regardless race, ethnicity or nationality. Therefore, the topic of how to protect yourself and others guideline also is one of the topic when conducting staff orientation


Disclaimer

Starlite Holdings Limited published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 07:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:11aSTARLITE  : Far East (06/28)
PU
06/24STARLITE  : SuZhou (06/24)
PU
06/23STARLITE  : Guangzhou (06/23)
PU
06/22STARLITE  : Hong Kong (06/22)
PU
06/17STARLITE  : Far East (06/18)
PU
06/15STARLITE  : SuZhou (06/16)
PU
06/14STARLITE  : Guangzhou (06/15)
PU
06/09STARLITE  : Far East (06/10)
PU
06/09STARLITE  : Closes Sale of Starlite Printers (Shenzhen) to Alps Enterprises for ..
MT
06/08STARLITE  : Shaoguan(06/09)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 136 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2020 8,50 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
Net cash 2020 103 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
Yield 2020 2,60%
Capitalization 179 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,09x
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Starlite Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kwong Yu Lam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kwok Ching Poon CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Shing Tin Executive Director & Senior VP-Operations
Yue Kwong Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Lam Kwong Kwok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED19.30%23
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY22.04%23 771
WESTROCK COMPANY22.40%14 179
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC19.87%14 012
MONDI PLC10.35%12 799
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-1.92%12 736