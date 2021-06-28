Starlite Far East (06/28)
Jun 28, 2021
Conitunous education on safety awareness due to persistent of high Covid-19 cases in Malaysia. Safety awareness in employees at workplace is important regardless race, ethnicity or nationality. Therefore, the topic of how to protect yourself and others guideline also is one of the topic when conducting staff orientation
Disclaimer
