Starlite Guangzhou (06/23)
Jun 23, 2021
For the third national nucleic acid sampling, I would like to thank the district leaders for coming to the scene in person and the medical staff for taking nucleic acid samples for their colleagues in the company. In less than two hours, we completed the nucleic acid sampling of 500 + people. At the moment of the epidemic, we are united in fighting the epidemic.
