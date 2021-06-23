Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Starlite Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    403   BMG8438Y1030

STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(403)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 06/18
0.355 HKD   +4.41%
STARLITE  : Guangzhou (06/23)
PU
STARLITE  : Hong Kong (06/22)
PU
STARLITE  : Far East (06/18)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starlite : Guangzhou (06/23)

06/23/2021 | 02:47am EDT
Starlite Guangzhou (06/23) Jun 23, 2021

For the third national nucleic acid sampling, I would like to thank the district leaders for coming to the scene in person and the medical staff for taking nucleic acid samples for their colleagues in the company. In less than two hours, we completed the nucleic acid sampling of 500 + people. At the moment of the epidemic, we are united in fighting the epidemic.

Disclaimer

Starlite Holdings Limited published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 06:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
STARLITE  : Guangzhou (06/23)
STARLITE  : Hong Kong (06/22)
STARLITE  : Far East (06/18)
Financials
Sales 2020 1 136 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2020 8,50 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
Net cash 2020 103 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
Yield 2020 2,60%
Capitalization 189 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,09x
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Starlite Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kwong Yu Lam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kwok Ching Poon CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Shing Tin Executive Director & Senior VP-Operations
Yue Kwong Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Lam Kwong Kwok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARLITE HOLDINGS LIMITED24.56%24
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY22.77%23 912
WESTROCK COMPANY23.13%14 328
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC17.11%13 655
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-1.87%12 743
MONDI PLC10.03%12 654