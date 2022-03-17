Log in
    SPL   AU000000SPL0

STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SPL)
Starpharma : Application for quotation of securities - SPL

03/17/2022
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday March 17, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SPL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

35,281

17/03/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

20078532180

1.3

ASX issuer code

SPL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SPLAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHT

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SPL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

35,281

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://starpharma.com/assets/asxannouncements/201019%20SPL%202020%20Notice%20of%20AGM.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No

Issue date

17/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

35,281

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

There is no consideration provided as the securities are being issued as a result of the exercise of employee performance rights at no cost.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

N/A

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Starpharma Holdings Limited published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 04:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2,15 M 1,56 M 1,56 M
Net income 2021 -19,7 M -14,3 M -14,3 M
Net cash 2021 59,3 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -29,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 344 M 250 M 250 M
EV / Sales 2020 59,6x
EV / Sales 2021 255x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Jacinth K. Fairley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nigel J. Baade Financial Controller
Robert Bain Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
David J. Owen Vice President-Research
Zita Peach Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED-40.30%234
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.96%463 119
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.99%310 035
PFIZER INC.-11.58%293 595
ABBVIE INC.15.13%275 713
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.28%248 561