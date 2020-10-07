Starpharma : Change in substantial holding

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
Starpharma Holdings Limited
ACN/ARSN
078 532 180
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
M&G Plc and its subsidiary companies (please see annexure A)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
There was a change in the interests of
06/10/2020
the Substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the
22/10/2019
company on
The previous notice was dated
22/10/2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate(2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities(4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
NPV Ordinary Shares
45,186,512
12.15%
41,674,452
10.35%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Person whose
Consideration
Class and
Person's
Date of
Nature of
number of
relevant interest
given in relation
votes
change
change(6)
securities
changed
to change(7)
affected
affected
20/04/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$15,110
NPV Ordinary
13,597
Limited
Shares
13,597
20/04/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$1,271
NPV Ordinary
1,144
Limited
Shares
1,144
28/05/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$242,415
NPV Ordinary
220,130
Limited
Shares
220,130
29/05/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$104,207
NPV Ordinary
94,734
Limited
Shares
94,734
29/05/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$995,792
NPV Ordinary
905,266
Limited
Shares
905,266
26/06/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$638
NPV Ordinary
539
Limited
Shares 539
26/06/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$6,101
NPV Ordinary
5,154
Limited
Shares 5,154
29/06/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$92,148
NPV Ordinary
78,965
Limited
Shares 78,965
29/06/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$9,643
NPV Ordinary
8,264
Limited
Shares 8,264
30/06/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$4,432
NPV Ordinary
3,861
Limited
Shares 3,861
30/06/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$463
NPV Ordinary
404
Limited
Shares 404
01/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$32,619
NPV Ordinary
28,687
Limited
Shares 28,687
01/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$3,413
NPV Ordinary
3,002
Limited
Shares 3,002
02/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$50,358
NPV Ordinary
43,207
Limited
Shares 43,207
02/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$5,269
NPV Ordinary
4,521
Limited
Shares 4,521
03/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$1,735
NPV Ordinary
1,476
Limited
Shares 1,476
03/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$16,579
NPV Ordinary
14,103
Limited
Shares 14,103
06/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$5,341
NPV Ordinary
4,526
Limited
Shares 4,526
06/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$51,045
NPV Ordinary
43,252
Limited
Shares 43,252
07/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$5,932
NPV Ordinary
5,039
Limited
Shares 5,039
07/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$56,689
NPV Ordinary
48,148
Limited
Shares 48,148
08/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$5,170
NPV Ordinary
4,370
Limited
Shares 4,370
08/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$49,414
NPV Ordinary
41,764
Limited
Shares 41,764
09/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$2,464
NPV Ordinary
2,126
Limited
Shares 2,126
09/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$23,554
NPV Ordinary
20,319
Limited
Shares 20,319
10/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$13,345
NPV Ordinary
11,509
Limited
Shares 11,509
10/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$1,396
NPV Ordinary
1,204
Limited
Shares 1,204
13/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$5,340
NPV Ordinary
4,737
Limited
Shares 4,737
13/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$51,026
NPV Ordinary
45,263
Limited
Shares 45,263
14/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$3,595
NPV Ordinary
3,207
Limited
Shares 3,207
14/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$376
NPV Ordinary
336
Limited
Shares 336
15/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$1
NPV Ordinary
1
Limited
Shares 1
21/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$6,989
NPV Ordinary
6,125
Limited
Shares 6,125
21/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$66,794
NPV Ordinary
58,531
Limited
Shares 58,531
22/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$65,655
NPV Ordinary
56,891
Limited
Shares 56,891
22/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$6,871
NPV Ordinary
5,954
Limited
Shares 5,954
23/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$151,739
NPV Ordinary
131,893
Limited
Shares 131,893
23/07/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$15,878
NPV Ordinary
13,802
Limited
Shares 13,802
26/08/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$228,269
NPV Ordinary
170,033
Limited
Shares 170,033
26/08/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$913,079
NPV Ordinary
680,132
Limited
Shares 680,132
27/08/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$174,711
NPV Ordinary
119,868
Limited
Shares 119,868
27/08/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$43,677
NPV Ordinary
29,967
Limited
Shares 29,967
17/09/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$93,234
NPV Ordinary
56,250
Limited
Shares 56,250
17/09/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$10,359
NPV Ordinary
6,250
Limited
Shares 6,250
21/09/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$22,945
NPV Ordinary
13,771
Limited
Shares 13,771
21/09/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$206,509
NPV Ordinary
123,940
Limited
Shares 123,940
30/09/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$133,945
NPV Ordinary
88,853
Limited
Shares 88,853
30/09/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$33,514
NPV Ordinary
22,232
Limited
Shares 22,232
01/10/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$201,668
NPV Ordinary
130,378
Limited
Shares
130,378
01/10/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$50,459
NPV Ordinary
32,622
Limited
Shares 32,622
02/10/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$6,074
NPV Ordinary
4,003
Limited
Shares 4003
02/10/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$24,275
NPV Ordinary
15,997
Limited
Shares 15,997
05/10/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$98,161
NPV Ordinary
65,359
Limited
Shares 65,359
05/10/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$24,561
NPV Ordinary
16,354
Limited
Shares 16,354
06/10/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$51,397
NPV Ordinary
34,176
Limited
Shares 34,176
06/10/2020
M&G Investment Management
Sale
$205,415
NPV Ordinary
136,588
Limited
Shares 136,588
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled
to
Nature of relevant
Class and number of
Person's votes
interest
securities
be registered
as
interest (6)
securities
holder(8)
M&G Investment
HSBC Custody
HSBC Custody
Power to control the
NPV ordinary shares
41,674,452
Management
Nominees (Australia)
Nominees (Australia)
voting and /or disposal of
41,674,452
Limited
Limited
Limited
securities pursuant to its
position held as
investment manager in
accordance with
investment mandates
M&G Investment
HSBC Custody
HSBC Custody
M&G Investment Funds
NPV ordinary shares
37,023,909
Funds (1)
Nominees (Australia)
Nominees (Australia)
(1) is entitled to beneficial
37,023,909
Limited
Limited
ownership of the shares
but in accordance with
investment mandates,
does not have the power
to control the voting and
or disposal of securities
M&G (Lux)
Hongkong and
Hongkong and
M&G (Lux) Investment
NPV ordinary shares
4,650,543
Investment Funds 1
Shanghai Banking
Shanghai Banking
Funds 1 is entitled to
4,650,543
Corporation Ltd
Corporation Ltd
beneficial ownership of
the shares but in
accordance with
investment mandates,
does not have the power
to control the voting and
or disposal of securities
