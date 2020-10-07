Starpharma : Change in substantial holding

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme Starpharma Holdings Limited ACN/ARSN 078 532 180

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name M&G Plc and its subsidiary companies (please see annexure A) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) There was a change in the interests of 06/10/2020 the Substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the 22/10/2019 company on The previous notice was dated 22/10/2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate(2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities(4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) NPV Ordinary Shares 45,186,512 12.15% 41,674,452 10.35%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: