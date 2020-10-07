Log in
Starpharma : Change in substantial holding

10/07/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Starpharma Holdings Limited

ACN/ARSN

078 532 180

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

M&G Plc and its subsidiary companies (please see annexure A)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of

06/10/2020

the Substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the

22/10/2019

company on

The previous notice was dated

22/10/2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate(2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities(4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

NPV Ordinary Shares

45,186,512

12.15%

41,674,452

10.35%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person whose

Consideration

Class and

Person's

Date of

Nature of

number of

relevant interest

given in relation

votes

change

change(6)

securities

changed

to change(7)

affected

affected

20/04/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$15,110

NPV Ordinary

13,597

Limited

Shares

13,597

20/04/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$1,271

NPV Ordinary

1,144

Limited

Shares

1,144

28/05/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$242,415

NPV Ordinary

220,130

Limited

Shares

220,130

29/05/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$104,207

NPV Ordinary

94,734

Limited

Shares

94,734

29/05/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$995,792

NPV Ordinary

905,266

Limited

Shares

905,266

26/06/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$638

NPV Ordinary

539

Limited

Shares 539

26/06/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$6,101

NPV Ordinary

5,154

Limited

Shares 5,154

29/06/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$92,148

NPV Ordinary

78,965

Limited

Shares 78,965

29/06/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$9,643

NPV Ordinary

8,264

Limited

Shares 8,264

30/06/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$4,432

NPV Ordinary

3,861

Limited

Shares 3,861

30/06/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$463

NPV Ordinary

404

Limited

Shares 404

01/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$32,619

NPV Ordinary

28,687

Limited

Shares 28,687

01/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$3,413

NPV Ordinary

3,002

Limited

Shares 3,002

02/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$50,358

NPV Ordinary

43,207

Limited

Shares 43,207

02/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$5,269

NPV Ordinary

4,521

Limited

Shares 4,521

03/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$1,735

NPV Ordinary

1,476

Limited

Shares 1,476

03/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$16,579

NPV Ordinary

14,103

Limited

Shares 14,103

06/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$5,341

NPV Ordinary

4,526

Limited

Shares 4,526

06/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$51,045

NPV Ordinary

43,252

Limited

Shares 43,252

07/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$5,932

NPV Ordinary

5,039

Limited

Shares 5,039

07/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$56,689

NPV Ordinary

48,148

Limited

Shares 48,148

08/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$5,170

NPV Ordinary

4,370

Limited

Shares 4,370

08/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$49,414

NPV Ordinary

41,764

Limited

Shares 41,764

09/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$2,464

NPV Ordinary

2,126

Limited

Shares 2,126

09/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$23,554

NPV Ordinary

20,319

Limited

Shares 20,319

10/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$13,345

NPV Ordinary

11,509

Limited

Shares 11,509

10/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$1,396

NPV Ordinary

1,204

Limited

Shares 1,204

13/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$5,340

NPV Ordinary

4,737

Limited

Shares 4,737

13/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$51,026

NPV Ordinary

45,263

Limited

Shares 45,263

14/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$3,595

NPV Ordinary

3,207

Limited

Shares 3,207

14/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$376

NPV Ordinary

336

Limited

Shares 336

15/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$1

NPV Ordinary

1

Limited

Shares 1

21/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$6,989

NPV Ordinary

6,125

Limited

Shares 6,125

21/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$66,794

NPV Ordinary

58,531

Limited

Shares 58,531

22/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$65,655

NPV Ordinary

56,891

Limited

Shares 56,891

22/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$6,871

NPV Ordinary

5,954

Limited

Shares 5,954

23/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$151,739

NPV Ordinary

131,893

Limited

Shares 131,893

23/07/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$15,878

NPV Ordinary

13,802

Limited

Shares 13,802

26/08/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$228,269

NPV Ordinary

170,033

Limited

Shares 170,033

26/08/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$913,079

NPV Ordinary

680,132

Limited

Shares 680,132

27/08/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$174,711

NPV Ordinary

119,868

Limited

Shares 119,868

27/08/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$43,677

NPV Ordinary

29,967

Limited

Shares 29,967

17/09/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$93,234

NPV Ordinary

56,250

Limited

Shares 56,250

17/09/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$10,359

NPV Ordinary

6,250

Limited

Shares 6,250

21/09/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$22,945

NPV Ordinary

13,771

Limited

Shares 13,771

21/09/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$206,509

NPV Ordinary

123,940

Limited

Shares 123,940

30/09/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$133,945

NPV Ordinary

88,853

Limited

Shares 88,853

30/09/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$33,514

NPV Ordinary

22,232

Limited

Shares 22,232

01/10/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$201,668

NPV Ordinary

130,378

Limited

Shares

130,378

01/10/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$50,459

NPV Ordinary

32,622

Limited

Shares 32,622

02/10/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$6,074

NPV Ordinary

4,003

Limited

Shares 4003

02/10/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$24,275

NPV Ordinary

15,997

Limited

Shares 15,997

05/10/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$98,161

NPV Ordinary

65,359

Limited

Shares 65,359

05/10/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$24,561

NPV Ordinary

16,354

Limited

Shares 16,354

06/10/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$51,397

NPV Ordinary

34,176

Limited

Shares 34,176

06/10/2020

M&G Investment Management

Sale

$205,415

NPV Ordinary

136,588

Limited

Shares 136,588

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled

to

Nature of relevant

Class and number of

Person's votes

interest

securities

be registered

as

interest (6)

securities

holder(8)

M&G Investment

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody

Power to control the

NPV ordinary shares

41,674,452

Management

Nominees (Australia)

Nominees (Australia)

voting and /or disposal of

41,674,452

Limited

Limited

Limited

securities pursuant to its

position held as

investment manager in

accordance with

investment mandates

M&G Investment

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody

M&G Investment Funds

NPV ordinary shares

37,023,909

Funds (1)

Nominees (Australia)

Nominees (Australia)

(1) is entitled to beneficial

37,023,909

Limited

Limited

ownership of the shares

but in accordance with

investment mandates,

does not have the power

to control the voting and

or disposal of securities

M&G (Lux)

Hongkong and

Hongkong and

M&G (Lux) Investment

NPV ordinary shares

4,650,543

Investment Funds 1

Shanghai Banking

Shanghai Banking

Funds 1 is entitled to

4,650,543

Corporation Ltd

Corporation Ltd

beneficial ownership of

the shares but in

accordance with

investment mandates,

does not have the power

to control the voting and

or disposal of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Starpharma Holdings Limited published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 21:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
