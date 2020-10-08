Log in
STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/08
1.485 AUD   -1.00%
10/07STARPHARMA : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/06STARPHARMA : Share Purchase Plan offer document
PU
10/06STARPHARMA : Appendix 2A
PU
Starpharma : Change in substantial holding

10/08/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

To: STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

06

October 2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

16

September 2020

The previous notice was dated

16

September 2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of

Previous Notice

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Present Notice

Securities (4)

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

COMMON

26,141,471

7.02%

33,514,716

8.32%

STOCK

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

Change

whose

change (6)

given in relation

number of

affected

relevant

to change (7)

securities

interest

affected

changed

AUD $

COMMON

COMMON

STOCK

STOCK

9/15/2020

FIL

BUY

1.6989

212,628

212,628

9/15/2020

FIL

BUY

1.6989

90,665

90,665

9/16/2020

FIL

BUY

1.6656

97,925

97,925

9/16/2020

FIL

BUY

1.6656

41,798

41,798

9/17/2020

FIL

BUY

1.6800

145,213

145,213

9/17/2020

FIL

BUY

1.6800

61,960

61,960

9/18/2020

FIL

BUY

1.6914

39,499

39,499

9/18/2020

FIL

BUY

1.6914

16,890

16,890

10/6/2020

FIL

Placement

1.5000

2,843,730

2,843,730

10/6/2020

FIL

Placement

1.5000

1,424,691

1,424,691

10/6/2020

FIL

Placement

1.5000

541,512

541,512

10/6/2020

FIL

Placement

1.5000

397,516

397,516

10/6/2020

FIL

Placement

1.5000

357,596

357,596

10/6/2020

FIL

Placement

1.5000

323,299

323,299

10/6/2020

FIL

Placement

1.5000

310,674

310,674

10/6/2020

FIL

Placement

1.5000

169,649

169,649

10/6/2020

FIL

Placement

1.5000

157,105

157,105

10/6/2020

FIL

Placement

1.5000

113,079

113,079

10/6/2020

FIL

Placement

1.5000

27,816

27,816

Total Buys

706,578

706,578

Total Placement

6,666,667

6,666,667

Total Movement

7,373,245

7,373,245

4. Present Relevant Interest

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

5. Changes in Association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 08 October 2020

Jen Li

Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A

Investment Manager

Address

Custodian

Nature of Relevant Interest

Sum of Numerator Shares

FIL Investment

Level 11, 167

HSBC BANK PLC (C)

11,108,575

Management

Macquarie Street,

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK

Investment Discretion /

1,895,603

(Australia) Limited

Sydney, NSW 2000,

NA LDN

Voting Power

Australia

NATIONAL ASTL BK

938,471

MELBOURNE (S)

NORTHERN TRUST

166,700

LONDON (C)

FIL Investment

Level 21, Two Pacific

BROWN BROS HARRIMN

13,192,246

Management (Hong

Place, 88 Queensway,

LTD LUX (C)

Kong) Limited

Admiralty, Hong Kong

CLEARSTREAM BANKING

1,149,375

SA LUX (C)

LANDESBANK

BADEN-WUERTTEMBER

1,893,279

G

FIL Responsible

Level 11, 167

Entity (Australia)

Macquarie Street,

JP MORGAN,

3,170,467

Limited

Sydney, NSW 2000,

BOURNEMOUTH (C)

Australia

Grand Total

33,514,716

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Starpharma Holdings Limited published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 21:44:08 UTC
