Starpharma : Change in substantial holding

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
To:STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED
ACN/ARSN:
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
06
October 2020
The previous notice was given to the company on
16
September 2020
The previous notice was dated
16
September 2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of
Previous Notice
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Present Notice
Securities (4)
Person's votes
Voting Power (5)
Person's votes
Voting Power (5)
COMMON
26,141,471
7.02%
33,514,716
8.32%
STOCK
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person
Nature of
Consideration
Class and
Person's votes
Change
whose
change (6)
given in relation
number of
affected
relevant
to change (7)
securities
interest
affected
changed
AUD $
COMMON
COMMON
STOCK
STOCK
9/15/2020
FIL
BUY
1.6989
212,628
212,628
9/15/2020
FIL
BUY
1.6989
90,665
90,665
9/16/2020
FIL
BUY
1.6656
97,925
97,925
9/16/2020
FIL
BUY
1.6656
41,798
41,798
9/17/2020
FIL
BUY
1.6800
145,213
145,213
9/17/2020
FIL
BUY
1.6800
61,960
61,960
9/18/2020
FIL
BUY
1.6914
39,499
39,499
9/18/2020
FIL
BUY
1.6914
16,890
16,890
10/6/2020
FIL
Placement
1.5000
2,843,730
2,843,730
10/6/2020
FIL
Placement
1.5000
1,424,691
1,424,691
10/6/2020
FIL
Placement
1.5000
541,512
541,512
10/6/2020
FIL
Placement
1.5000
397,516
397,516
10/6/2020
FIL
Placement
1.5000
357,596
357,596
10/6/2020
FIL
Placement
1.5000
323,299
323,299
10/6/2020
FIL
Placement
1.5000
310,674
310,674
10/6/2020
FIL
Placement
1.5000
169,649
169,649
10/6/2020
FIL
Placement
1.5000
157,105
157,105
10/6/2020
FIL
Placement
1.5000
113,079
113,079
10/6/2020
FIL
Placement
1.5000
27,816
27,816
Total Buys
706,578
706,578
Total Placement
6,666,667
6,666,667
Total Movement
7,373,245
7,373,245
4. Present Relevant Interest
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
5. Changes in Association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
Sign Here ____________________________________
Dated: 08 October 2020
Jen Li
Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific
Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited
Annexure A
Investment Manager
Address
Custodian
Nature of Relevant Interest
Sum of Numerator Shares
FIL Investment
Level 11, 167
HSBC BANK PLC (C)
11,108,575
Management
Macquarie Street,
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK
Investment Discretion /
1,895,603
(Australia) Limited
Sydney, NSW 2000,
NA LDN
Voting Power
Australia
NATIONAL ASTL BK
938,471
MELBOURNE (S)
NORTHERN TRUST
166,700
LONDON (C)
FIL Investment
Level 21, Two Pacific
BROWN BROS HARRIMN
13,192,246
Management (Hong
Place, 88 Queensway,
LTD LUX (C)
Kong) Limited
Admiralty, Hong Kong
CLEARSTREAM BANKING
1,149,375
SA LUX (C)
LANDESBANK
BADEN-WUERTTEMBER
1,893,279
G
FIL Responsible
Level 11, 167
Entity (Australia)
Macquarie Street,
JP MORGAN,
3,170,467
Limited
Sydney, NSW 2000,
BOURNEMOUTH (C)
Australia
Grand Total
33,514,716
