Starpharma : Interim Report and Half-Year Financial Results

Preparations for DEP ® gemcitabine's commencement of a phase 1/2 clinical trial, including manufacture of clinical product, are well advanced.

Starpharma continued to progress additional DEP ® candidates towards the clinic, including DEP ® Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and DEP ® radiopharmaceutical candidates for both therapeutic and diagnostic applications.

Work continued on Starpharma's multiple partnered DEP ® programs, including the DEP ® ADCs program with Merck & Co., Inc., and DEP ® anti-infective program with Chase Sun. In addition, Starpharma is negotiating further partnered DEP ® programs with other leading pharmaceutical companies and is also conducting discussions in relation to a number of internal candidates.

VivaGel®

VivaGel ® products are currently registered in more than 45 countries and available for sale in Europe, Japan, South East Asia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Starpharma continues to support marketing and regulatory activities for its VivaGel ® BV partners, Mundipharma and Aspen.

Fleurstat BVgel marketing activities continued in Australia, including digital marketing campaigns, promotional items in women's health and lifestyle print media, and shopping centre advertising.

Okamoto is preparing to launch a new VivaGel ® condom brand in Japan and continues regulatory activities for the VivaGel ® condom in a number of other Asian markets.

Revenue of $1.9 million for the half-year is up 200% on the prior corresponding period for product sales, royalty, and research revenue from commercial partners. The increase in revenue was contributed to by sales of VIRALEZE™ antiviral nasal spray, following launch in new international markets, including Vietnam. Starpharma concluded the half-year in a very strong financial position with a cash balance of $51.3 million. The 31 December 2021 cash balance excludes the receipt in January of $7.7M of R&D tax incentive refund.

The loss for the period of $8.4M, reduced by 19%. This improvement was driven by increased product sales of VIRALEZE™ and lower expenses. R&D expenditure reflects the continued investment in the company's internal DEP® drug delivery programs, including its three clinical- stage DEP® products - DEP® docetaxel, DEP® cabazitaxel, and DEP® irinotecan - as well as the further development of additional DEP® candidates towards the clinic, such as DEP® gemcitabine and the broader DEP® pipeline.

Dr Jackie Fairley, Starpharma CEO, commented: "Starpharma has achieved a number of valuable milestones throughout the half-year across our DEP® portfolio. We were delighted to sign a new DEP® Research Agreement with a leading global pharmaceutical company. This new partnership builds on our existing relationships with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., and Chase Sun. It has also been exciting to see AstraZeneca expand the potential indications for AZD0466 through a new clinical trial in patients with advanced non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, which is expected to commence shortly.

"In parallel with our partnered DEP® programs, Starpharma also progressed its three internal clinical programs for DEP® cabazitaxel, DEP® docetaxel, and DEP® irinotecan. We reported positive interim findings from the prostate cancer cohort of the DEP® cabazitaxel phase 2 trial, showing that all patients assessed for efficacy experienced one or more efficacy signals following treatment with DEP® cabazitaxel. We have continued to observe encouraging efficacy signals in all programs.