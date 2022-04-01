Log in
    STE   CA85562P1053

STARR PEAK MINING LTD.

(STE)
Starr Peak Mining : Q2 / January 31, 2022/ Interim Financial Statements

04/01/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
STARR PEAK EXPLORATION LTD.

STARR PEAK

Mining Ltd.

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

ASSETS

Current

Cash

GST receivable Prepaids (Note 8) Investments (Note 4)

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

January 31, 2022

$

3,858,734 489,558 561,954 6,833

July 31, 2021

$

5,297,784 284,213 1,221,204 8,279

4,917,079 6,811,480

16,807,000 16,807,000

$

21,724,079

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Due to related parties (Note 8)

Flow through premium (Note 6)

$

$

  • 869,925 $ 54,013 378,333

23,618,480

1,392,379 48,223 503,999

1,302,271

1,944,601

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 6) Reserve (Note 6) Deficit

43,212,597 39,471,280

6,156,092 6,276,092

(28,946,881)

(24,073,493)

20,421,808

21,673,879

$

21,724,079

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent event (Note 10)

$

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

23,618,480

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Three MonthsThree MonthsSix MonthsSix Months

Ended January 31, 2022

Ended January 31, 2021

Ended January 31, 2022

Ended January 31, 2021

Consulting Exploration (Note 5) Management fees (Note 8) Office and administration Professional fees (Note 8)

$

48,647

$

233,277 $

141,351

$ 262,195

1,717,124

124,867 4,501,789 184,528

71,738

67,668

141,574 136,423

24,432

4,559

46,304 5,967

109,628

41,910

130,148 104,517

Promotion and shareholder communications Share-based compensation (Notes 6 and 8) Transfer agent and filing fees

513,555 -

104,109

679,077 158,530

434,865

10,438

Travel

2,575

9,758 -

- 13,356 20,758

1,402,865 48,993 -

Loss before other items

(2,498,137)

(1,021,013)

(5,674,357)

(2,304,018)

Other items

Flow through premium recovery (Note 6) Foreign exchange gain (loss)

299,942

(963)

Income tax recovery

Unrealized loss on investments (Note 4)

- (774)

- 18,572 5,670 (297)

803,941

-(1,526) 23,402

- 5,670

(1,446) (686)

Net and comprehensive loss for the periodBasic and diluted loss per common share

$ $

(2,199,932) $

(997,068) $

(4,873,388) $

(2,275,632)

(0.05) $

(0.03) $

(0.12) $

(0.07)

Weighted average number of common shares

40,855,470

31,319,964

4o0u,t1s9t9a,n5d88ing

30,491,486

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

STARR PEAK MINING LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Share CapitalCommon SharesAmount

ReservesSubscriptionReceivableSubscription Received in AdvanceDeficit

Shareholders' EquityBalance, July 31, 2020

Private placement

Share issuance costs - cash

Share issuance costs - broker warrants

Exploration and evaluation assets

Exercise of warrants

Share-based compensation

Net loss for the period

  • 28,001,051 $

2,065,000

- - 5,700,000

50,000

- -17,673,164 $

3,760,000

(225,600)

(76,467)

11,157,000

37,500

- -1,975,029 $

-

- 76,467

- - 1,402,865

-(50,000) $

-

- - - - - -

10,000 $

(13,712,228) $ 5,895,965

(10,000) - 3,750,000

- - - - - -- - - - -

(2,275,632)

(225,600)

-

11,157,000

37,500

1,402,865

(2,275,632)

Balance, January 31, 2021

35,816,051

$

32,325,597 $

3,454,361 $

(50,000) $

- $

(15,987,860) $

19,742,098

Balance, July 31, 2021

Private placement

Share issuance costs - cash

Flow-through premium

Exercise of options

Exercise of warrants

Net loss for the period

  • 39,416,894 $

1,474,510

- - 100,000 216,666

-39,471,280 $

6,276,092 $

- $

- $

(24,073,493) $ 21,673,879

3,760,000 - - - - 3,760,000

(119,740) - - - - (119,740)

(678,275) - - - - (678,275)

421,000

(120,000) - - - 301,000

358,332 - - - - 358,332

-

-

-

-

(4,873,388)

(4,873,388)

Balance, January 31, 2022

41,208,070

$

43,212,597 $

6,156,092 $

- $

- $

(28,946,881) $

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

20,421,808

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Starr Peak Exploration Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 18:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
