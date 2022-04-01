Starr Peak Mining : Q2 / January 31, 2022/ Interim Financial Statements
STARR PEAK EXPLORATION LTD.
STARR PEAK
Mining Ltd.
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022
NOTICE TO READER
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accorda nce with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
ASSETS
Current
Cash
GST receivable Prepaids (Note 8) Investments (Note 4)
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)
January 31, 2022
$
3,858,734 489,558 561,954 6,833
July 31, 2021
$
5,297,784 284,213 1,221,204 8,279
4,917,079 6,811,480
16,807,000 16,807,000
$
21,724,079
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Due to related parties (Note 8)
Flow through premium (Note 6)
$
$
23,618,480
1,392,379 48,223 503,999
1,302,271
1,944,601
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 6) Reserve (Note 6) Deficit
43,212,597 39,471,280
6,156,092 6,276,092
(28,946,881)
(24,073,493)
20,421,808
21,673,879
$
21,724,079
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Subsequent event (Note 10)
$
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
23,618,480
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months
Ended January 31, 2022
Ended January 31, 2021
Ended January 31, 2022
Ended January 31, 2021
Consulting Exploration (Note 5) Management fees (Note 8) Office and administration Professional fees (Note 8)
$
48,647
$
233,277 $
141,351
$ 262,195
1,717,124
124,867 4,501,789 184,528
71,738
67,668
141,574 136,423
24,432
4,559
46,304 5,967
109,628
41,910
130,148 104,517
Promotion and shareholder communications Share-based compensation (Notes 6 and 8) Transfer agent and filing fees
513,555 -
104,109
679,077 158,530
434,865
10,438
Travel
2,575
9,758 -
- 13,356 20,758
1,402,865 48,993 -
Loss before other items
(2,498,137)
(1,021,013)
(5,674,357)
(2,304,018)
Other items
Flow through premium recovery (Note 6) Foreign exchange gain (loss)
299,942
(963)
Income tax recovery
Unrealized loss on investments (Note 4)
- (774)
- 18,572 5,670 (297)
803,941
- (1,526) 23,402
- 5,670
(1,446) (686)
Net and comprehensive loss for the period Basic and diluted loss per common share
$ $
(2,199,932) $
(997,068) $
(4,873,388) $
(2,275,632)
(0.05) $
(0.03) $
(0.12) $
(0.07)
Weighted average number of common shares
40,855,470
31,319,964
4 o 0 u , t 1 s 9 t 9 a , n 5 d 88 ing
30,491,486
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
STARR PEAK MINING LTD.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Share Capital Common Shares Amount
Reserves Subscription Receivable Subscription Received in Advance Deficit
Shareholders' Equity Balance, July 31, 2020
Private placement
Share issuance costs - cash
Share issuance costs - broker warrants
Exploration and evaluation assets
Exercise of warrants
Share-based compensation
Net loss for the period
2,065,000
- - 5,700,000
50,000
- - 17,673,164 $
3,760,000
(225,600)
(76,467)
11,157,000
37,500
- - 1,975,029 $
-
- 76,467
- - 1,402,865
- (50,000) $
-
- - - - - -
10,000 $
(13,712,228) $ 5,895,965
(10,000) - 3,750,000
- - - - - - - - - - -
(2,275,632)
(225,600)
-
11,157,000
37,500
1,402,865
(2,275,632)
Balance, January 31, 2021
35,816,051
$
32,325,597 $
3,454,361 $
(50,000) $
- $
(15,987,860) $
19,742,098
Balance, July 31, 2021
Private placement
Share issuance costs - cash
Flow-through premium
Exercise of options
Exercise of warrants
Net loss for the period
1,474,510
- - 100,000 216,666
- 39,471,280 $
6,276,092 $
- $
- $
(24,073,493) $ 21,673,879
3,760,000 - - - - 3,760,000
(119,740) - - - - (119,740)
(678,275) - - - - (678,275)
421,000
(120,000) - - - 301,000
358,332 - - - - 358,332
-
-
-
-
(4,873,388)
(4,873,388)
Balance, January 31, 2022
41,208,070
$
43,212,597 $
6,156,092 $
- $
- $
(28,946,881) $
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
20,421,808
5
