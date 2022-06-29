Starr Peak Mining : Q3 / April 30, 2022/ Management Discussion & Analysis

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") focuses on significant factors that affected Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ("Starr" or the "Company") during the nine months ended April 30, 2022 to the date of this report. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2021 as well as the unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the nine months ended April 30, 2022. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All amounts presented in this MD&A are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
This MD&A contains information up to and including June 29, 2022.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward- looking statements," within the meaning of certain securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to management's expectations or beliefs about future performance, events, or circumstances that include, but are not limited to, future production, costs of production, prices of gold, reserve or resource potential, exploration and operational activities, and events or developments that the Company expects or targets. Forward-looking statements can usually be identified by words such as: "future", "plans", "scheduled", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "forecasts", "will", "may", "could", "would", and variations thereof. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, all forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual performance, events, or circumstances of the Company to be materially different than anticipated. The forward-looking information in this MD&A describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this MD&A.
Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those with respect to the price of metals, the timing and amount of estimated future mineralization and economic viability of properties, capital expenditures, costs and timing of exploration projects, permitting timelines, title to properties, the timing and possible outcome of pending exploration projects and other factors and events described in this MD&A involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements.
The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should the assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change, except as required by law.
Business Overview
The Company was incorporated in under the Canada Business Corporations Act on February 4, 1981 and has continued as a company under the Business Corporations Act of British Columbia. The Company is an exploration stage junior mining company engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's head office, principal address and registered records office is located at 25th floor, 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V7Y 1B3.
Historically the Company's principal business activities have been the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is in the process of exploring and developing its resource properties and has not yet determined whether its resources properties contain reserves that are economically recoverable. The recoverability of amounts shown for resource properties is dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to complete development, confirmation of the Company's interest in the underlying claims and leases and upon future profitable production or sufficient proceeds from the disposition of its resource properties.
The Company is continually investigating new exploration opportunities and mineral exploration is carried out on properties identified by management of the Company as having favorable exploration potential. Interests in such properties are acquired in various ways. In some cases, the Company, through its own efforts, stakes mineral claims or acquires exploration permits. In other cases the Company acquires interests in mineral properties from third parties. An acquisition from a third party is typically made either as an outright purchase (with payment of cash and/or shares) or by way of an option agreement, which requires the Company to make specific option payments and to incur a specific amount of exploration and development expenditures. Once having incurred the specified exploration expenditures, the parties will enter into a joint venture requiring each party to contribute towards future exploration and development costs, based on its percentage interest in the property, or suffer dilution of its interest.
The Company advances its projects to varying degrees by prospecting, mapping, geophysics and drilling. Once a property is determined to have limited exploration potential, the property is abandoned or sold. In cases where exploration work on the property reaches a stage where the expense and risk of further exploration and development are too high, the Company may seek a third party to earn an interest by furthering development. Optioning a property to a third party allows the Company to retain an interest in further exploration and development while limiting its obligation to commit large amounts of capital to any one project. The resource exploration business is high risk and most exploration projects will not become mines.
In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus COVID-19 a global pandemic. This contagious disease outbreak, which has continued to spread, and any related adverse public health developments, has adversely affected workforces, economies, and financial markets globally, potentially leading to an economic downturn. It is not possible for the Company to predict the duration or magnitude of the adverse results of the outbreak and its effects on the Company's business or ability to raise funds.
NewMétal Property
One June 9, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the NewMétal Property in consideration of a cash payment of $105,000, which was settled with common shares in the May 2020 private placement.
The property is subject to a 1% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR").
2nd Stage Expansion
On June 1, 2020, the Company expanded the property by acquiring a 100% interest in additional claims through the common share issuance schedule as follows:
4,500,000 common shares (issued and valued at $4,950,000) for the first 50% interest.
4,500,000 common shares (issued and valued at $8,685,000) to acquire the remaining 50% interest.
The expanded property is subject to a 3% NSR, of which 1% can be repurchased for $1,000,000 at any time prior to commercial production.
In connection with the acquisition, the Company issued 450,000 common shares valued at $495,000 as finder's fees.
Normetal/Normetmar Property, Rousseau Property and Turgeon Lake Property
On August 3, 2020, the Company expanded the property by acquiring a 100% in the properties, Normetal/Normetmar Property, Rousseau Property, and Turgeon Lake Property, in consideration of the following:
$50,000 cash payment and 1,200,000 common shares issuance upon execution (paid and issued)
$50,000 cash payment at 6-month anniversary (paid)
$50,000 cash payment at one-year anniversary (paid)
These properties are subject to a 2.5% Gross Metal Royalty, of which 1% can be repurchased for $1,500,000 at any time prior to commercial production
The Company capitalized its acquisition costs as follows:
July 31, 2020
$
5,550,000
Cash
100,000
Common shares
11,157,000
July 31, 2021 and April 30, 2022
$
16,807,000
RISK FACTORS RELATING TO MINERAL EXPLORATION INDUSTRY
There are many risk factors facing companies involved in the mineral exploration industry. Risk Management is an ongoing exercise upon which the Company spends a substantial amount of time. While it is not possible to eliminate all the risks inherent to the industry, the Company strives to manage these risks, to the greatest extent possible. The following risks are most applicable to the Company.
Industry and Mineral Exploration Risk
Mineral exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks and frequently is non-productive. There is no assurance that the Company's exploration efforts will be successful. At present, the Company's projects do not contain any proven or probable reserves. Success in establishing reserves is a result of a number of factors, including the quality of the project itself. Substantial expenditures are required to establish reserves or resources through drilling, to develop metallurgical processes, to develop the mining and processing facilities and infrastructure at any site chosen for mining. Because of these uncertainties, no assurance can be given that planned exploration programs will result in the establishment of mineral resources or reserves.
The Company may be subject to risks which could not reasonably be predicted in advance. Events such as labour disputes, environmental issues, natural disasters or estimation errors are prime examples of industry related risks. The Company attempts to balance this risk through insurance programs where required and ongoing risk assessments conducted by its technical team.
Commodity Prices
The Company is in the business of metals exploration and as such, its prospects are largely dependent on movements in the price of various metals. Prices fluctuate on a daily basis and are affected by a number of factors well beyond the control of the Company. The mineral exploration industry in general is a competitive market and there is no assurance that, even if commercial quantities of proven and probable reserves are discovered, a profitable market may exist. Due to the current grassroots nature of its operations, the Company does not enter into price hedging programs.
Environmental
Exploration projects or operations are subject to the environmental laws and applicable regulations of the jurisdiction in which the Company operates. Environmental standards continue to evolve and the trend is to a longer, more complete and rigid process. The Company reviews environmental matters on an ongoing basis. If and when appropriate, the Company will make appropriate provisions in its financial statements for any potential environmental liability.
Title of Assets
Although the Company conducts title reviews in accordance with industry practice prior to any purchase of resource assets, such reviews do not guarantee that an unforeseen defect in the chain on title will not arise and defeat our title to the purchased assets. If such a defect were to occur, our entitlement to the production from such purchased assets could be jeopardized.
Competition
The Company engages in the highly competitive resource exploration industry. The Company competes directly and indirectly with major and independent resource companies in its exploration for and development of desirable resource properties. Many companies and individuals are engaged in this business, and the industry is not dominated by any single competitor or a small number of competitors. Many of such competitors have substantially greater financial, technical, sales, marketing and other resources, as well as greater historical market acceptance than does the Company. The Company will compete with numerous industry participants for the acquisition of land and rights to prospects, and for the equipment and labor required to operate and develop such prospects. Competition could materially and adversely affect the Company's business, operating results and financial condition. Such competitive disadvantages could adversely affect the Company's ability to participate in projects with favorable rates of return.
Financing
Historically, the Company has raised funds through equity financing and the exercise of options and warrants to fund its operations. The market price of natural resources is highly speculative and volatile. Instability in prices may affect the interest in resource properties and the development of and production from such properties. This may adversely affect the Company's ability to raise capital to acquire and explore resource properties.
Results of Operations, nine months ended April 30, 2022
For the nine months ended April 30, 2022, the Company had a net loss of $8,537,595 (2021 - $3,272,419).
The significant differences between the two periods include:
Consulting of $259,024 (2021 - $431,759) as a result of decreased business advisory services rendered during the current period.
Exploration expenses of $7,987,602 (2021 - $832,436) increased primarily due to drilling exploration activities on the NewMétal Property in the current period.
Office and administration of $41,936 (2021 - $10,205) increased due to increased general office expenses during the current period.
Professional fees of $163,033 (2021 - $112,816) increased due to increased legal services rendered during the current period.
