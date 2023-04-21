Advanced search
    STGN   CH0002361068

STARRAG GROUP HOLDING AG

(STGN)
2023-04-21
47.00 CHF   -2.89%
Annual General Meeting Of Starrag Group Holding Ag : All motions of the Board of Directors approved - Dividend of CHF 2.00 per registered share
PU
Machine Tool Maker Starrag Returns to FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
Starrag : Further increase in order intake - Continued increase in order backlog - Sales up 9% - Operating income significantly improved - Dividend proposed
PU
Annual General Meeting of Starrag Group Holding AG: All motions of the Board of Directors approved - Dividend of CHF 2.00 per registered share

04/21/2023 | 03:40pm EDT
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Annual General Meeting of Starrag Group Holding AG

  • All motions of the Board of Directors approved
  • Dividend of CHF 2.00 per registered share

Rorschacherberg, 21 April 2023 - At today's Annual General Meeting of Starrag Group Holding AG, the shareholders present approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors. They approved the distribution of a dividend of CHF 2.00 per share and the proposed amendment of the Articles of Association.

The 102nd Annual General Meeting was attended by 92 shareholders representing 79% of the share capital.

The shareholders approved the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, as well as the 2022 remuneration report in a non-binding advisory vote. With an ex-date of 25 April 2023, a dividend of CHF 2.00 per registered share will be paid out in the form of a distribution of capital contribution reserves free of withholding tax (CHF 1.00) and from retained earnings (CHF 1.00).

In addition, the shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors for fiscal year 2022. Aggregate compensation of the Board of Directors for the period up to the Annual General Meeting 2024 and of the Executive Board of Directors for fiscal year 2024 was approved.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed Michael Hauser as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The other members of the Board of Directors, Walter Fust, Adrian Stürm, Christian Androschin and Bernhard Iseli were re-elected by the shareholders for a further one-year term.

Starrag Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

2

The shareholders confirmed Walter Fust and Bernhard Iseli as members of the Compensation Comittee. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers AG was confirmed as auditor for fiscal year 2023. Attorney Jürg Jakob was re-elected as the independent voting proxy.

High-precision machine tools for greater productivity

Starrag Group is a global technology leader in manufacturing high-precision machine tools for milling, turning, boring and grinding workpieces of metallic, composite and ceramic materials. Principle customers are internationally active companies in the Aerospace, Energy, Industrial, Micromechanics and Transportation sectors. In addition to its portfolio of machine tools, Starrag Group provides integrated technology and maintenance services that significantly enhance customer quality and productivity.

The umbrella brand Starrag unites the product ranges Berthiez, Bumotec, Dörries, Droop+Rein, Ecospeed, Heckert, SIP, Starrag and TTL. Headquartered in Rorschacherberg, Switzerland, the Starrag Group operates manufacturing plants in Switzerland, Germany, France, the UK and India, and has established a network of sales and services subsidiaries in the most important customer countries.

The shares of Starrag Group Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For further information: www.starrag.com

For further information please contact

Martin Buyle

Thomas Erne

CEO

CFO

media@starrag.com

investor@starrag.com

Starrag Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

3

Upcoming events

Ex date dividend pay-out

25 April 2023

Record date dividend pay-out

27 April 2023

Payment date dividend pay-out

28 April 2023

Half-Year Report 2023

27 July 2023

Sales and orders 2023

26 January 2024

Key figures 2023 / Annual report

8 March 2024

Annual General Meeting

20 April 2024

The economic projections and predictions contained in this information relate to future facts. Such projections and predictions are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes which cannot be foreseen and which are beyond the control of the issuer. The Starrag Group is therefore not in a position to make any representations as to the accuracy of economic projections and predictions or their impact on the financial situation of the Starrag Group or the market in the securities of the Starrag Group.

.

Rorschacherberg

Vuadens

Chemnitz

Bielefeld

Disclaimer

Starrag Group Holding AG published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 19:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Ernest Thomas CFO & Head-Corporate Center of Starrag Group
Michael Hauser Chairman
Stefan Breu Director-Group Operations
Walter Fust Director
Adrian Stürm Director
