Annual General Meeting of Starrag Group Holding AG: All motions of the Board of Directors approved - Dividend of CHF 2.00 per registered share
04/21/2023 | 03:40pm EDT
Rorschacherberg, 21 April 2023 - At today's Annual General Meeting of Starrag Group Holding AG, the shareholders present approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors. They approved the distribution of a dividend of CHF 2.00 per share and the proposed amendment of the Articles of Association.
The 102nd Annual General Meeting was attended by 92 shareholders representing 79% of the share capital.
The shareholders approved the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, as well as the 2022 remuneration report in a non-binding advisory vote. With an ex-date of 25 April 2023, a dividend of CHF 2.00 per registered share will be paid out in the form of a distribution of capital contribution reserves free of withholding tax (CHF 1.00) and from retained earnings (CHF 1.00).
In addition, the shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors for fiscal year 2022. Aggregate compensation of the Board of Directors for the period up to the Annual General Meeting 2024 and of the Executive Board of Directors for fiscal year 2024 was approved.
The Annual General Meeting confirmed Michael Hauser as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The other members of the Board of Directors, Walter Fust, Adrian Stürm, Christian Androschin and Bernhard Iseli were re-elected by the shareholders for a further one-year term.
The shareholders confirmed Walter Fust and Bernhard Iseli as members of the Compensation Comittee. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers AG was confirmed as auditor for fiscal year 2023. Attorney Jürg Jakob was re-elected as the independent voting proxy.
High-precision machine tools for greater productivity
Starrag Group is a global technology leader in manufacturing high-precision machine tools for milling, turning, boring and grinding workpieces of metallic, composite and ceramic materials. Principle customers are internationally active companies in the Aerospace, Energy, Industrial, Micromechanics and Transportation sectors. In addition to its portfolio of machine tools, Starrag Group provides integrated technology and maintenance services that significantly enhance customer quality and productivity.
The umbrella brand Starrag unites the product ranges Berthiez, Bumotec, Dörries, Droop+Rein, Ecospeed, Heckert, SIP, Starrag and TTL. Headquartered in Rorschacherberg, Switzerland, the Starrag Group operates manufacturing plants in Switzerland, Germany, France, the UK and India, and has established a network of sales and services subsidiaries in the most important customer countries.
The shares of Starrag Group Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Upcoming events
∙ Ex date dividend pay-out
25 April 2023
∙ Record date dividend pay-out
27 April 2023
∙ Payment date dividend pay-out
28 April 2023
∙ Half-Year Report 2023
27 July 2023
∙ Sales and orders 2023
26 January 2024
∙ Key figures 2023 / Annual report
8 March 2024
∙ Annual General Meeting
20 April 2024
