Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Annual General Meeting of Starrag Group Holding AG

All motions of the Board of Directors approved

Dividend of CHF 2.00 per registered share

Rorschacherberg, 21 April 2023 - At today's Annual General Meeting of Starrag Group Holding AG, the shareholders present approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors. They approved the distribution of a dividend of CHF 2.00 per share and the proposed amendment of the Articles of Association.

The 102nd Annual General Meeting was attended by 92 shareholders representing 79% of the share capital.

The shareholders approved the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, as well as the 2022 remuneration report in a non-binding advisory vote. With an ex-date of 25 April 2023, a dividend of CHF 2.00 per registered share will be paid out in the form of a distribution of capital contribution reserves free of withholding tax (CHF 1.00) and from retained earnings (CHF 1.00).

In addition, the shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors for fiscal year 2022. Aggregate compensation of the Board of Directors for the period up to the Annual General Meeting 2024 and of the Executive Board of Directors for fiscal year 2024 was approved.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed Michael Hauser as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The other members of the Board of Directors, Walter Fust, Adrian Stürm, Christian Androschin and Bernhard Iseli were re-elected by the shareholders for a further one-year term.