Starrag: Bumotec 191neo – a new edition of the top-of-the-range s191 model
03/15/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Multitasking - digital and ergonomic
The "Swiss army knife" of machining: This is the title given to Starrag's Bumotec s191 mill/turn centre thanks to its versatility. Three small letters now denote further development of this top model from the Swiss manu facturer: The Bumotec 191neois just as versatile as its predecessor. But it is now even easier to operate, mainly thanks to the newhuman-machineinterface (HMI).
Highly flexible: The Bumotec 191neo is not just a single machining solution, but is basically twelve different machines in one platform. This diverse range is the only way to meet the specific requirements of typical users in the fields of medical technology, micromechanics and the luxury goods industry in an economi cal and technologically optimal way.
Concentrated expertise packed into an ergonomic design
"How can we improve upon an ex- tremely reliable, powerful and modular centre, when it already offers the perfect solution for dealing with the various challenges encountered when machining precise, small parts with
a high degree of added value?" This was the question the team at Starrag,
composed of experts from production, process engineering, quality, applica- tion, service engineering and construc- tion, asked themselves.
The answer is clear as soon as you look at the Bumotec 191neo: The new model combines concentrated exper tise in an ergonomic housing. The large glass surfaces and optimally positioned access doors mean that
the model offers a great view of the different areas of the machine and improved access for operators. The light strip allows users to immediately identify the operating status of the machine at a glance. The operator can easily switch between the screens using their finger.
You can track the progress of ongoing machining processes, configure the programming and monitor production
all in real time. All in all, the mill/turn centre is intuitive and user-friendly, allowing operators to quickly become familiar with the machine. This is a significant advantage with the lack of highly skilled workers on the job mar- ket.
Precision machining with 12 different faces
Starrag offers the machining centre in versions with a vice "P", multipurpose pickup vice "PRM", back-working spindle "R", and with combined vice and back-working spindle "RP" and with a bar capacity of 42 mm, 50 mm
or 65 mm. But the Bumotec 191neo is not just a machining solution - it offers twelve different machines in a single platform. According to Starrag, this diverse range is the only way to meet the specific requirements of typical users in the fields of medical technology, micromechanics and the luxury goods industry in an economical and technologically optimal way.
Unproductive downtimes are significantly reduced
Even without user intervention, the Bumotec 191neo operates in a stable, reliable and productive manner. The tool change time is reduced by around 15%, meaning tough demands relating to the cycle time are met and unproductive downtimes are reduced. Other advantages of the new model include the increased torque of the Starrag milling spindle and the pick-up unit, which operates 12% faster than before. The Bumotec tool magazine offers over 90 tool slots as standard and has tool breakage sensor which works in parallel, for when problems arise. In conjunction with a Bumotec palletiser or an automatic cell robot, continuous production can be per formed around the clock, which may only stop preventive maintenance.
According to Starrag, the modular design means that a wide range of customer requirements can be met: A variety of peripheral devices are available, including temperature-controlledhigh-pressure systems, swarf conveyors and bar feeders. Users can machine a range of complex and demanding workpieces in a single clamping, because the Bumotec 191neo not only turns, mills, grinds and pol ishes, but it can also perform less frequently used machining processes such as hobbing, skiving and diamond cutting.
Glass surfaces - ergonomic and produc- tive: The large glass surfaces and optimally positioned access doors mean that the Bumotec 191neooffers a great view of the different areas of the machine and improved access for operators.
machining centre with built-in remote control
The new model offers the proven reliability and production stability of the Bumotec s191: It is designed to meet the challenges of digital trans formation, as it can be used in conjunction with the latest production technology.
Company profile Starrag High-precision machine tools for greater productivity
Starrag Group is a global technology leader in manufacturing high-precision machine tools for milling, turning, boring and grinding workpieces of metallic, composite and ceramic materials. Principle customers are internationally active companies in the Aerospace, Energy, Transportation and Industrial sectors (Industrial Components, Luxury Goods, Med Tech). In addition to its portfolio of machine tools, Starrag Group provides integrated technology and maintenance services that significantly enhance customer quality and productivity.
The umbrella brand Starrag unites
the product ranges Berthiez, Bumotec, Dörries, Droop+Rein, Ecospeed, Heckert, Scharmann, SIP, Starrag, TTL and WMW. Headquartered in Rorschach/Switzerland, the Starrag Group operates manufacturing plants in Switzerland, Germany, France,
the UK and India and has established a network of sales and services subsidiaries in the most important customer countries.
The shares of Starrag Group Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information:
Starrag
Michael Schedler Head of Marketing T +49 2166 454 0 info@starrag.com
