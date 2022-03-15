Log in
    STGN   CH0002361068

STARRAG GROUP HOLDING AG

(STGN)
Starrag: Bumotec 191neo – a new edition of the top-of-the-range s191 model

03/15/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Engineering precisely what you value

Press release Starrag 02-2022

Starrag: Bumotec 191neo - a new edition of the top-of-the-range s191 model

Multitasking - digital and ergonomic

The "Swiss army knife" of machining: This is the title given to Starrag's Bumotec s191 mill/turn centre thanks to its versatility. Three small letters now denote further development of this top model from the Swiss manu­ facturer: The Bumotec 191neo is just as versatile as its predecessor. But it is now even easier to operate, mainly thanks to the new human-machineinterface (HMI).

www.starrag.com

Starrag | Press release 02-2022 | 02

Highly flexible: The Bumotec 191neo is not just a single machining solution, but is basically twelve different machines in one platform. This diverse range is the only way to meet the specific requirements of typical users in the fields of medical technology, micromechanics and the luxury goods industry in an economi­ cal and technologically optimal way.

Concentrated expertise packed into an ergonomic design

"How can we improve upon an ex-­ tremely reliable, powerful and modular centre, when it already offers the perfect solution for dealing with the various challenges encountered when machining precise, small parts with

a high degree of added value?" This was the question the team at Starrag,

composed of experts from production, process engineering, quality, applica- tion, service engineering and construc- tion, asked themselves.

The answer is clear as soon as you look at the Bumotec 191neo: The new model combines concentrated exper­ tise in an ergonomic housing. The large glass surfaces and optimally positioned access doors mean that

the model offers a great view of the different areas of the machine and improved access for operators. The light strip allows users to immediately identify the operating status of the machine at a glance. The operator can easily switch between the screens using their finger.

www.starrag.com

Starrag | Press release 02-2022 | 03

You can track the progress of ongoing machining processes, configure the programming and monitor production

  • all in real time. All in all, the mill/turn centre is intuitive and user-friendly, allowing operators to quickly become familiar with the machine. This is a significant advantage with the lack of highly skilled workers on the job mar- ket.

Precision machining with 12 different faces

Starrag offers the machining centre in versions with a vice "P", multipurpose pickup vice "PRM", back-working spindle "R", and with combined vice and back-working spindle "RP" and with a bar capacity of 42 mm, 50 mm

or 65 mm. But the Bumotec 191neo is not just a machining solution - it offers twelve different machines in a single platform. According­ to Starrag, this diverse range is the only way to meet the specific requirements of typical users in the fields of medical technology, micromechanics and the luxury goods industry in an economical and technologically optimal way.

www.starrag.com

Starrag | Press release 02-2022 | 04

Unproductive downtimes are significantly reduced

Even without user intervention, the Bumotec 191neo operates in a stable, reliable and productive manner. The tool change time is reduced by around 15%, meaning tough demands relating to the cycle time are met and unproductive downtimes are reduced. Other advantages of the new model include the increased torque of the Starrag milling spindle and the pick-up unit, which operates 12% faster than before. The Bumotec tool magazine offers over 90 tool slots as standard and has tool breakage sensor which works in parallel, for when problems arise. In conjunction with a Bumotec palletiser or an automatic cell robot, continuous production can be per­ formed around the clock, which may only stop preventive maintenance.

According to Starrag, the modular design means that a wide range of customer requirements can be met: A variety of peripheral devices are available, including temperature-controlledhigh-pressure systems, swarf conveyors and bar feeders. Users can machine a range of complex and demanding workpieces in a single clamping, because the Bumotec 191neo not only turns, mills, grinds and pol­ ishes, but it can also perform less frequently used machining processes such as hobbing, skiving and diamond cutting.

Glass surfaces - ergonomic and produc- tive: The large glass surfaces and optimally positioned access doors mean that the Bumotec 191neo offers a great view of the different areas of the machine and improved access for operators.

www.starrag.com

  1. machining centre with built-in remote control

The new model offers the proven reliability and production stability of the Bumotec s191: It is designed to meet the challenges of digital trans­ formation, as it can be used in conjunction with the latest production technology.

Starrag | Press release 02-2022 | 05

Company profile Starrag High-precision machine tools for greater productivity

Starrag Group is a global technology leader in manufacturing high-precision machine tools for milling, turning, boring and grinding workpieces of metallic, composite and ceramic materials. Principle customers are internationally active companies in the Aerospace, Energy, Transportation and Industrial sectors (Industrial Components, Luxury Goods, Med Tech). In addition to its portfolio of machine tools, Starrag Group provides integrated technology and maintenance services that significantly enhance customer quality and productivity.

The umbrella brand Starrag unites

the product ranges Berthiez, Bumotec, Dörries, Droop+Rein, Ecospeed, Heckert, Scharmann, SIP, Starrag, TTL and WMW. Headquartered in Rorschach/Switzerland, the Starrag Group operates manufacturing plants in Switzerland, Germany, France,

the UK and India and has established a network of sales and services subsidiaries in the most important customer countries.

The shares of Starrag Group Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information:

Starrag

Michael Schedler Head of Marketing T +49 2166 454 0 info@starrag.com

Stéphane Violante

Marketing Project Manager

  1. +41 26 351 00 00 vudadmin@starrag.com

www.starrag.com

Disclaimer

Starrag Group Holding AG published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 12:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
