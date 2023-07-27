Net income also more than doubled in total and per share

EBIT in the first half of 2023 more than doubled to CHF 15.4 million (7.7% of sales revenue) compared to

4 To our shareholders

Dear shareholders

Order intake remains at a high level - strong increase in sales

After the strong increase of the last two years, incoming orders stabilised at CHF

183.4 million in the reporting period (-3.3% compared to prior-year period, -0.9% adjusted for currency effects).

At CHF 199.9 million, sales in the first six months of 2023 were 43.3% above the previous year's level (47.3% adjusted for currency effects). At 0.92, the book-to-bill ratio (incoming orders to sales) was below the previous year (1.36) due to the above-average growth in sales revenue.

The pleasing development of order intake in the past financial year is reflected in a continued high order backlog of CHF 307.5 million (+1.5% compared to prior-year period, +4.0% adjust-ed for currency effects). This solid order backlog ensures capacity utilisation until well into 2024.

By regions and customer industries

In regional terms, only new orders from European customers increased, represen­ ting 80% of the total order intake. North America (12%) maintained the previous year's level. Order intake from Asia (8%) was down, which can be explained by restrained investment activity due to weakened growth in China.

Thanks to a significant increase, Micromechanics, the largest customer industry, contributed significantly to the group-wide order intake. Transportation doubled its new orders. Aerospace held its own, while Industrial and Energy declined.

Lower cost basis boosts income

The positive effect of the structural cost reduction implemented in 2021 and the increase in Starrag Group's profitability could also be seen in the first half of 2023. In addition, the high order backlog was processed efficiently and profitably in the reporting period. The operating result (EBIT) increased by 152% to CHF 15.4 million (previous year period CHF 6.1 million). At 7.7 percentage points, this is nearly in line with the Group's medium-term operating objec-tive of 8%. Ultimately, net income came to CHF 13.6 million (+170% compared to prior-year period), or 6.8% of sales; per share it amounted to CHF 4.05.