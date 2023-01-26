Advanced search
01/26/2023

Starrag : Martin Buyle becomes new CFO of Starrag Group

01/26/2023 | 11:05pm EST
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Martin Buyle becomes new CEO of Starrag Group

Rorschacherberg, 27 January 2023 - The Board of Directors of Starrag Group has appointed Martin Buyle as its new CEO. The 48-year-old Austrian has many years of experience in the management of medium-sized industrial companies and will assume his new role on 1 April 2023.

Martin Buyle has already been working for Starrag for the last two years. As Managing Director of Starrag Technology GmbH, he was responsible for the realignment of the Starrag Group's large-scale machine business and successfully restructured the organization.

From 2014 to 2019, Martin Buyle was Group CEO of Orell Füssli Ltd in Zurich, a listed mixed holding company. His focus was on restoring the group's profitability by implementing operational improvements in the security printing business and refocusing strategically the machine manufacturing division. Previously, Martin Buyle was CEO of Jakob Müller AG, an internationally active Swiss textile machinery manufacturer, and Managing Director of Kramer Werke, a manufacturer of construction machinery. Several years of involvement in international strategy consulting and as a development engineer in the capital goods sector round off his professional experience.

Martin Buyle holds a degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA from IESE Business School.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Michael Hauser is very pleased about the new appointment to the CEO position: "Martin Buyle has convinced us with his analytical, efficient and implementation-oriented work as well as his personality and, thanks to his entrepreneurial expertise, fulfils all the requirements for the successful and sustainable further development of the Starrag Group."

Starrag Ad hoc announcement according to art. 53 KR

2

The future CEO adds: "I am very much looking forward to the challenge of leading the company into the future as a globally recognised and sought-after manufacturer of precision machine tools and am convinced that the company has excellent prerequisites for this."

The future CEO of Starrag Group Martin Buyle

Further information

Michael Hauser

Thomas Erne

Chairman of the Board of Directors

CFO

investor@starrag.com

Starrag Ad hoc announcement according to art. 53 KR

3

High-precision machine tools for greater productivity

Starrag Group is a global technology leader in manufacturing high-precision machine tools for milling, turning, boring and grinding workpieces of metallic, composite and ceramic materials. Principle customers are internationally active companies in the Aerospace, Energy, Transportation and Industrial (Industrial Components, Luxury Goods, Med Tech) sectors. In addition to its portfolio of machine tools, Starrag Group provides integrated technology and maintenance services that significantly enhance customer quality and productivity.

The umbrella brand Starrag unites the product ranges Berthiez, Bumotec, Dörries, Droop+Rein, Ecospeed, Heckert, Scharmann, SIP, Starrag, TTL and WMW. Headquartered in Rorschach/Switzerland, the Starrag Group operates manufacturing plants in Switzerland, Germany, France, the UK and India, and has established a network of sales and services subsidiaries in the most important customer countries.

The shares of Starrag Group Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For further information: www.starrag.com

Rorschacherberg

Vuadens

Chemnitz

Bielefeld

Disclaimer

Starrag Group Holding AG published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 04:04:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
