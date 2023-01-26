Starrag : Martin Buyle becomes new CFO of Starrag Group

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Martin Buyle becomes new CEO of Starrag Group

Rorschacherberg, 27 January 2023 - The Board of Directors of Starrag Group has appointed Martin Buyle as its new CEO. The 48-year-old Austrian has many years of experience in the management of medium-sized industrial companies and will assume his new role on 1 April 2023.

Martin Buyle has already been working for Starrag for the last two years. As Managing Director of Starrag Technology GmbH, he was responsible for the realignment of the Starrag Group's large-scale machine business and successfully restructured the organization.

From 2014 to 2019, Martin Buyle was Group CEO of Orell Füssli Ltd in Zurich, a listed mixed holding company. His focus was on restoring the group's profitability by implementing operational improvements in the security printing business and refocusing strategically the machine manufacturing division. Previously, Martin Buyle was CEO of Jakob Müller AG, an internationally active Swiss textile machinery manufacturer, and Managing Director of Kramer Werke, a manufacturer of construction machinery. Several years of involvement in international strategy consulting and as a development engineer in the capital goods sector round off his professional experience.

Martin Buyle holds a degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA from IESE Business School.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Michael Hauser is very pleased about the new appointment to the CEO position: "Martin Buyle has convinced us with his analytical, efficient and implementation-oriented work as well as his personality and, thanks to his entrepreneurial expertise, fulfils all the requirements for the successful and sustainable further development of the Starrag Group."