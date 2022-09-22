Advanced search
    STGN   CH0002361068

STARRAG GROUP HOLDING AG

(STGN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23 2022-09-21 am EDT
44.00 CHF   +0.46%
09/22STARRAG : Rainer Hansjürgens becomes the new Head of the Business Unit Large Parts Manufacturing Systems (LPMS)
PU
07/27STARRAG : Substantial improvement in operating earnings – order intake significantly up year on year – order backlog over CHF 300 million – sales at the same level as in the previous year
PU
07/27Starrag Group Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Starrag : Rainer Hansjürgens becomes the new Head of the Business Unit Large Parts Manufacturing Systems (LPMS)

09/22/2022 | 11:10pm EDT
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Rainer Hansjürgens becomes the new Head of the Business Unit Large Parts Manufacturing Systems (LPMS)

The Starrag Group has named Rainer Hansjürgens as the future Head of the LPMS business unit and as Managing Director of Starrag Technology GmbH. He will take over this new role on 1 November 2022. Rainer Hansjürgens, who for the last five years has been Managing Director of Gildemeister Drehmaschinen GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of DMG MORI AG in Bielefeld, Germany, has over 30 years' experience in the machine tool business.

Rorschacherberg, 23 September 2022 - Starrag Group Holding AG (SIX: STGN) is a technological leader in the global supply of precision machine tools for the milling, turning, drilling and grinding of workpieces made from metal, composite materials and ceramics. The management structure consists of four operational, product and application-oriented business units, as well as three centrally managed functions: Sales, Group Operations and Customer Service.

The LPMS business unit, to which the product areas Droop + Rein, Dörries (both Bielefeld), Berthiez (St.Etienne), and the Large Parts Machining Systems unit in Mönchengladbach belong, was previously managed on an interim basis by CEO Dr Christian Walti. On 1 November 2022 managerial responsibility will pass to Rainer Hansjürgens.

Rainer Hansjürgens trained as a machine fitter and holds a degree in mechanical engineering. Since 2017, as Managing Director of Technology at Gildemeister Drehmaschinen GmbH, he has been responsible for development and design, purchasing, procurement and logistics, as well as production and quality assurance.

Starrag Ad hoc announcement pursuit to Art. 53 LR

2

Prior to this, he worked at ELHA Maschinenbau, Liemke KG, Droop + Rein and ARI Armaturen GmbH & Co. KG, among others.

In Rainer Hansjürgens the company has succeeded in gaining a renowned expert in many aspects of machine tools and customer-specific solutions.

High-precision machine tools for greater productivity

Starrag Group is a global technology leader in manufacturing high-precision machine tools for milling, turning, boring and grinding workpieces of metallic, composite and ceramic materials. Principle customers are internationally active companies in the Aerospace, Energy, Transportation and Industrial (Industrial Components, Luxury Goods, Med Tech) sectors. In addition to its portfolio of machine tools, Starrag Group provides integrated technology and maintenance services that significantly enhance customer quality and productivity.

The umbrella brand Starrag unites the product ranges Berthiez, Bumotec, Dörries, Droop+Rein, Ecospeed, Heckert, Scharmann, SIP, Starrag, TTL and WMW. Headquartered in Rorschach/Switzerland, the Starrag Group operates manufacturing plants in Switzerland, Germany, France, the UK and India, and has established a network of sales and services subsidiaries in the most important customer countries.

The shares of Starrag Group Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For further information: www.starrag.com.

Starrag Ad hoc announcement pursuit to Art. 53 LR

3

For further information please contact

Dr. Christian Walti

Thomas Erne

CEO

CFO

media@starrag.com

investor@starrag.com

Upcoming events

Sales and orders 2022

27 January 2023

Key figures 2022 / Annual report

10 March 2023

Annual General Meeting

21 April 2023

Half year report 2023

27 July 2023

The economic projections and predictions contained in this information relate to future facts. Such projections and predictions are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes which cannot be foreseen and which are beyond the control of the issuer. The Starrag Group is therefore not in a position to make any representations as to the accuracy of economic projections and predictions or their impact on the financial situation of the Starrag Group or the market in the securities of the Starrag Group.

Rorschacherberg

Vuadens

Chemnitz

Bielefeld

Disclaimer

Starrag Group Holding AG published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 03:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
