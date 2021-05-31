Starrag : Investing in the future of wind power - The „finishing touch“ for slewing bearings at thyssenkrupp rothe erde

Dipl.-Ing. Jürgen Lange, Head of Plant Maintenance and Planning: "In the final technical bonus-malusevaluation, Starrag has predominantly emerged as the right partner for final processing."

Just a few kilometres from the wind farms in the Sauerland region, thyssenkrupp rothe erde Germany GmbH produces slewing bearings on 350 machine tools at a factory in Lippstadt. thyssenkrupp rothe erde now have around 25 Starrag machine tools in use, some of which they acquired as far back as 1980: These machine tools play an important role in what is probably Europe's largest pool of machines in the rolling bearing industry. Demanding production with a high level of vertical integration The bearings for wind turbines are now finished using six Dörries CONTUMAT vertical lathes and grinding machines. "We supply blade, tower and rotor bearings for wind turbines up to six metres in diameter",

explained Dr-Ing. Mattias Töfke, Production Manager at thyssenkrupp rothe erde. The bearings are produced with a high level of vertical integration. Dipl. -Ing. Jürgen Lange, Head of Plant Maintenance and Planning, provided details: "We take care of all the machining, the thermal processing, the casing treatment and the assem- bly." No. 6 can handle a load of 100 tonnes Lippstadt currently produces bearings for offshore windfarms that use wind turbines with an output of 8-11 MW each; however, the industry is already planning systems with an output of 15 MW. This constant increase in performance is also having an effect on the diameters of the bearings: For this reason, thyssenkrupp rothe erde