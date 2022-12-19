Starry : Lender Agreement Amendment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Starry Amends Lender Agreement to Extend Financing as Company Explores Strategic and Balance Sheet Alternatives

Interim fnancing will enable the company additional time to execute on capital raising and other strategic balance sheet solutions.

Boston, Mass. (December 19, 2022) - Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STRY) (the "Company" or "Starry"), a licensed fxed wireless technology developer and internet service provider, today announced that on December 13, 2022 it entered into a ninth amendment (the "Ninth Amendment") to the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with its lenders. The Ninth Amendment provides for interim loan fnancing of more than $11 million with the ability to access additional fnancing through an uncommitted accordion debt basket of additional loans of up to $30 million.

On October 31, 2022, Starry announced that it had hired PJT Partners to advise the Company and its Board of Directors on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and balance sheet solutions. That process remains ongoing.

"The macroeconomic environment continues to present challenges for companies seeking to raise additional capital, but we continue to remain confdent in our business and our ability to fnd the best path forward for our business," said Chet Kanojia, Starry co-Founderand Chief Executive Offcer. "We're grateful to our lenders for the extension of interim fnancing as we chart the next path for the company."

"It's important to remember: broadband access is essential for every household to thrive. The lack of competition in this market means there's a lot of room to grow, as the demand for high-quality, and importantly, affordable broadband access increases," said Kanojia.

