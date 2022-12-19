Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Starry Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STRY   US85572U1025

STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(STRY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-12-19 pm EST
0.0150 USD   +581.82%
04:45pStarry : Lender Agreement Amendment
PU
04:39pStarry Group Holdings, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:06aZhejiang Starry Pharma’s CFO Resigns
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starry : Lender Agreement Amendment

12/19/2022 | 04:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE 45-22

Starry Amends Lender Agreement to Extend Financing as Company Explores Strategic and Balance Sheet Alternatives

Interim fnancing will enable the company additional time to execute on capital raising and other strategic balance sheet solutions.

Boston, Mass. (December 19, 2022) - Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STRY) (the "Company" or "Starry"), a licensed fxed wireless technology developer and internet service provider, today announced that on December 13, 2022 it entered into a ninth amendment (the "Ninth Amendment") to the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with its lenders. The Ninth Amendment provides for interim loan fnancing of more than $11 million with the ability to access additional fnancing through an uncommitted accordion debt basket of additional loans of up to $30 million.

On October 31, 2022, Starry announced that it had hired PJT Partners to advise the Company and its Board of Directors on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and balance sheet solutions. That process remains ongoing.

"The macroeconomic environment continues to present challenges for companies seeking to raise additional capital, but we continue to remain confdent in our business and our ability to fnd the best path forward for our business," said Chet Kanojia, Starry co-Founderand Chief Executive Offcer. "We're grateful to our lenders for the extension of interim fnancing as we chart the next path for the company."

"It's important to remember: broadband access is essential for every household to thrive. The lack of competition in this market means there's a lot of room to grow, as the demand for high-quality, and importantly, affordable broadband access increases," said Kanojia.

###

About Starry Group Holdings, Inc.

At Starry (NYSE: STRY), we believe the future is built on connectivity and that connecting people and communities to high-speed, broadband internet should be simple and affordable. Using our innovative, wideband hybrid-fber fxed wireless technology, Starry is

deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home without bundles, data caps, or long-term contracts. Starry is a different kind of internet service provider. We're building a platform for the future by putting our customers frst, protecting their privacy, ensuring access to an open and neutral net, and making affordable connectivity and digital equity a priority. Headquartered in Boston, Starry is currently available in Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Denver and Columbus, OH. To learn more about Starry or to join our team and help us build a better internet, visit: https://starry.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied forward-looking statements relating to our expectations regarding our strategy, competitive position and opportunities in the marketplace and our anticipated business and fnancial performance. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include our ability to regain compliance with the continued listing standards of the NYSE, our limited remaining available cash, our ability to remain in compliance with and not in default under our credit facility, our potential inability to timely procure additional fnancing or other strategic options on favorable terms, or at all, our potential inability to realize the expected benefts of the announced reduction in force and other cost-cutting measures and the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other flings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact: Ben Barrett, Starry bbarrett@starry.com investors@starry.com

Media Contact: Mimi Ryals, Starry mryals@starry.com press@starry.com

Disclaimer

Starry Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 21:44:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
04:45pStarry : Lender Agreement Amendment
PU
04:39pStarry Group Holdings, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
07:06aZhejiang Starry Pharma’s CFO Resigns
MT
04/25Firstmark Horizon Acquisition : Warrant Exercise Price Adjustment
PU
04/15Firstmark Horizon Acquisition : Q1 2022 Earnings Date Released
PU
04/11Firstmark Horizon Acquisition : Ben Barrett Investor Relations
PU
03/30Firstmark Horizon Acquisition : Starry Named One Of TIME's 100 Most Influenti...
PU
03/30Firstmark Horizon Acquisition : TIME100 Most Influential Companies
PU
03/29Starry, Inc. completed the acquisition of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. from Firs..
CI
03/29Firstmark Horizon Acquisition : Starry Listing Day on NYSE
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -129 M - -
Net Debt 2022 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,37 M 0,37 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,94x
EV / Sales 2023 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Starry Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,00 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 90 809%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chaitanya Kanojia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Pasciak Chief Financial Officer, VP-Finance & Controller
Joseph T. Lipowski Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Alex Moullé-Berteaux Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
James Alan Chiddix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-99.98%0
T-MOBILE US22.75%177 118
AT&T INC.-0.47%131 763
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.11.37%64 747
KDDI CORPORATION18.53%63 755
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-17.93%56 783