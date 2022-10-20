Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Starry Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STRY   US85572U1025

STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(STRY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:46 2022-10-20 am EDT
1.370 USD   +3.79%
10:20aStarry : A Letter from Our CEO
PU
09:56aStarry Group to Cut 50% of Workforce, Pause Non-Essential Spending; Withdraws Full-Year Guidance
MT
09:00aStarry Announces Strong Third Quarter 2022 Operational Results; Takes Cost-Cutting Measures to Conserve Capital as It Explores Strategic Options
BU
Starry : A Letter from Our CEO

10/20/2022 | 10:20am EDT
Mission

A Letter from Our CEO

Oct 20th, 2022

"Always bear in mind that your own resolution to success is more important than any other one thing." - Abraham Lincoln

Today, Starry reported 3Q 2022 Operational Results (these are data points we pre-release before our traditional earnings release - you can find it here). In it, we report another industry-leading quarter of growth across our business, in the number of customers, size of our network, and expansion of our digital equity program, Starry Connect.

This is our third quarter in a row of reporting outstanding growth in our business and we're deeply proud of these results. That success belies the enormous challenges in the broader economy. You may read in the news that today we took a series of steps to reduce our spending, including instituting a hiring freeze and significantly reducing our workforce, in an effort to conserve capital as we navigate these difficult economic times. And certain parties (we're not naming names) may lead our customers and partners to believe that Starry is going away.

Let me be clear: Starry is open for business and laser-focused on continuing to serve our customers and drive our mission forward.

Like so many other companies, we are making the tough calls now, and taking steps that will allow us to focus on financing the business over the long-term and continue growing across our current markets.

We wanted to build technology that would meaningfully reduce the cost of connecting homes to high-quality, high-speed broadband, thus leveling the "playing field." And by putting our customers at the heart of business, we would make home internet connectivity a delightful experience and more affordable and available to all. We believed that if we were successful, society would move forward in positive and meaningful ways.

People thought we were crazy to challenge the near-monopolies that have had a stranglehold on consumers and competition all across the US. It was a task that many felt was too difficult and a road that would be long and full of challenges at every turn.

But, throughout the pandemic and difficult macroeconomic conditions, we have persisted. Backed by a deep belief that if we build and operate our company with integrity and a laser-focus on serving our customers, partners and communities well, we will succeed.

More than 90,000 customers later and nearly six million US households under our network coverage, including more than 87,000 low-income Starry Connect households, by every measure, we have been successful in executing on our mission.

Our customers have been a big part of our success and your support has helped us advance broadband competition and choice in communities across the country. We thank you for that.

We are deeply proud of the company we have built and grateful for your continued support as a customer, partner and believer in our mission.

Thank you. Long Live #HappyInterneting.

Yours truly,

Chet Kanojia

Disclaimer

Starry Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 14:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -159 M - -
Net Debt 2022 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 220 M 220 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,85x
EV / Sales 2023 5,85x
Nbr of Employees 736
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Starry Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,32 $
Average target price 5,44 $
Spread / Average Target 312%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chaitanya Kanojia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Komal Misra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph T. Lipowski Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Alex Moullé-Berteaux Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
James Alan Chiddix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-83.43%220
T-MOBILE US17.04%170 224
AT&T INC.-16.35%110 737
KDDI CORPORATION27.31%62 601
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.5.69%58 487
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-21.90%53 481