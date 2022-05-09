Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Starry Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STRY   US85572U1025

STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(STRY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  05-05
8.700 USD   -5.33%
04:26pStarry Reaffirms Its Commitment to Providing Affordable Broadband Access to Underserved and Unconnected Families
BU
05/05Quanta services reports first quarter 2022 results
PR
04/25Starry Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starry Reaffirms Its Commitment to Providing Affordable Broadband Access to Underserved and Unconnected Families

05/09/2022 | 04:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Starry is proud to participate in today’s White House broadband access announcement and reaffirms its commitment to offering ultra-low-cost, true high speed broadband access without data caps, long-term contracts, punitive fees or credit checks

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Starry”)​​, a next generation licensed fixed wireless internet service provider and technology developer, today reaffirmed its commitment to offer high-quality, affordable broadband consistent with a White House announcement highlighting commitments from 20 internet service providers to provide discounted and free broadband access to unconnected Americans through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP is a broadband subsidy program established by Congress in 2021 through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to provide eligible households a subsidy of up to $30 per month (and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands) towards broadband access. Starry is a qualified ACP provider in all of its active markets and the ACP benefit can cover the entire cost of broadband service for eligible households while the program remains in effect.

Starry’s commitment is part of its ongoing efforts to provide low-barrier, ultra-low-cost broadband access to American families through its digital equity program, Starry Connect. Starry Connect was launched in 2018, with a specific focus on lowering barriers to broadband adoption for families living in public and affordable housing, communities that have historically been underserved and under-connected. Starry Connect broadband plans begin at $15 per month and have no data caps, no long-term contracts and do not require a credit check, equipment deposit or lengthy application process. Today, Starry’s Connect program reaches more than 55,000 units of public and affordable housing in markets across California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia and Washington, DC.

“At Starry, we believe all Americans deserve access to high-quality, affordable home broadband service, which we know is absolutely essential for work, school, health care and daily life,” said Chet Kanojia, Starry co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “That’s why we launched our Starry Connect program in 2018, to provide an ultra-low-cost, low-barrier option for our most vulnerable families in the communities we serve. With the Affordable Connectivity Program, we have a unique opportunity to do more and move closer to permanently closing the digital divide. Starry is proud to do its part, but we are only one piece of this complex puzzle. We applaud the White House, Congress and the Federal Communications Commission, for making broadband connectivity a top priority, for their leadership in creating the ACP, and for bringing the industry together in a meaningful way to close the digital divide for millions of American families.”

Starry launched its Starry Connect program to address the growing urban digital divide by providing an ultra-low-cost broadband service option to public and affordable housing residents without requiring credit checks, long-term contracts, individual eligibility requirements (such as household participation in SNAP, WIC or Medicaid) or a lengthy application process. Starry Connect plans begin at $15 per month for 30 Mbps symmetrical speeds with all equipment, installation and 24/7 customer support included. There are no data caps for any Starry internet plan. This innovative approach to removing broadband adoption barriers earned Starry designation as a ConnectHomeUSA stakeholder through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2019.

The following broadband service plans are available exclusively in Starry Connect partner communities and the ACP benefit will cover the full cost of service:

Plan Name

Plan Speeds up to

Plan Cost

Plan Details

Starry Connect

30 Mbps download

30 Mbps upload

$15 / month

  • $0 cost to resident with ACP Subsidy Benefit
  • No Credit Checks
  • No Data Caps
  • No Long Term Contracts
  • No Extra Fees or Taxes
  • No Install Fee
  • No Equipment Fee
  • 24/7 Customer Support

Starry Select

100 Mbps download

50 Mbps upload

$30 / month

  • $0 cost to resident with ACP Subsidy Benefit
  • No Credit Checks
  • No Data Caps
  • No Long Term Contracts
  • No Extra Fees or Taxes
  • No Install Fee
  • No Equipment Fee
  • 24/7 Customer Support

Starry counts the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA), Denver Housing Authority, Cambridge Housing Authority, Boston Housing Authority, Brookline Housing Authority, Innovative Housing Concepts (Englewood CO Housing Authority) and Metro West Housing Solutions (Lakewood CO Housing Authority) as public housing partners. In addition, Starry also works with nonprofit and privately-owned affordable housing owners such as Related Affordable, Spring Creek Towers, Beacon Communities, Schochet Properties, Neighborhood Developers and many others.

Starry Internet is available in Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Denver and Columbus, OH, with an expansion roadmap that will cover more than 40 million households across the United States. To learn more about Starry, Starry Connect, or sign-up for Starry service, visit https://starry.com.

About Starry Group Holdings, Inc.

At Starry (NYSE: STRY), we believe the future is built on connectivity and that connecting people and communities to high-speed, broadband internet should be simple and affordable. Using our innovative, wideband hybrid-fiber fixed wireless technology, Starry is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home without bundles, data caps, or long-term contracts. Starry is a different kind of internet service provider. We’re building a platform for the future by putting our customers first, protecting their privacy, ensuring access to an open and neutral net, and making affordable connectivity and digital equity a priority. Headquartered in Boston, Starry is currently available in Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Denver and Columbus, OH. To learn more about Starry or to join our team and help us build a better internet, visit: https://starry.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
04:26pStarry Reaffirms Its Commitment to Providing Affordable Broadband Access to Underserved..
BU
05/05Quanta services reports first quarter 2022 results
PR
04/25Starry Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price
BU
04/25Goldman Sachs Starts Starry Group Holdings at Buy With $10 Price Target
MT
04/19Starry Group Files Mixed Shelf Registration Statement
MT
04/15Starry to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
04/11Starry Announces Ben Barrett as Vice President and Head of Investor Relations
BU
04/11Starry Announces Ben Barrett as Head of Investor Relations
CI
04/01Starry Group Holdings, Inc. Enters into a Seventh Amendment to the Amended and Restated..
CI
04/01Starry, Inc. Appoints Komal Misra as Chief Financial Officer
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 67,1 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 447 M 1 447 M -
EV / Sales 2022 23,7x
EV / Sales 2023 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 736
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Starry Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,70 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Managers and Directors
Chaitanya Kanojia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Komal Misra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph T. Lipowski Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Alex Moullé-Berteaux Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
James Alan Chiddix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.9.21%1 529
T-MOBILE US9.33%162 413
AT&T INC.7.82%142 819
KDDI CORPORATION28.08%73 591
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-4.86%65 358
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-12.96%62 063