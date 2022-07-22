Log in
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-07-20
3.350 USD   -4.83%
07/12Starry Group Reports Over 69% Increase in Customer Relationships During June Quarter
MT
07/12Starry Announces Second Quarter 2022 Operational Results
BU
07/12Goldman Sachs Adjusts Starry Group Holdings' Price Target to $8 from $9, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
Starry to Host Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

07/22/2022 | 08:02am EDT
Starry Group Holdings, Inc., (the “Company” or “Starry”)​, a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider, today announced that it will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the company’s second quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Starry will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the call.

Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial one of the numbers below and enter the conference ID number 562273.

United States Toll Free: 1-844-200-6205
United States Local: 1-646-904-5544
Other Locations: 1-929-526-1599

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Starry’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.starry.com. A replay of the call will be available after 12:00 p.m. ET on the Investor Relations website. To automatically receive Starry financial news and updates, please subscribe to email alerts on the Investor Relations page.

About Starry Group Holdings, Inc.
At Starry (NYSE: STRY), we believe the future is built on connectivity and that connecting people and communities to high-speed, broadband internet should be simple and affordable. Using our innovative, wideband hybrid-fiber fixed wireless technology, Starry is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home without bundles, data caps, or long-term contracts. Starry is a different kind of internet service provider. We’re building a platform for the future by putting our customers first, protecting their privacy, ensuring access to an open and neutral net, and making affordable connectivity and digital equity a priority. Headquartered in Boston, Starry is currently available in Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Denver and Columbus, OH. To learn more about Starry or to join our team and help us build a better internet, visit: https://starry.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 50,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -160 M - -
Net Debt 2022 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 558 M 558 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
EV / Sales 2023 8,99x
Nbr of Employees 736
Free-Float 66,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chaitanya Kanojia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Komal Misra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph T. Lipowski Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Alex Moullé-Berteaux Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
James Alan Chiddix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-57.95%558
T-MOBILE US14.84%166 965
AT&T INC.1.84%135 445
KDDI CORPORATION31.92%70 726
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.1.34%63 449
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-11.66%59 207