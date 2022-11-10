Advanced search
    STRY   US85572U1025

STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(STRY)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-11-08
0.2458 USD   -14.30%
08:51aStarry to Present at New Street Research and Boston Consulting Group's Innovation Conference
BU
11/02Starry Group Shares Rally After Q3 Net Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises
MT
11/02Earnings Flash (STRY) STARRY Reports Q3 Revenue $8M, vs. Street Est of $8.76M
MT
Starry to Present at New Street Research and Boston Consulting Group's Innovation Conference

11/10/2022 | 08:51am EST
Starry Group Holdings, Inc., (the “Company” or “Starry”)​, a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider, today announced its Chief Executive Officer Chet Kanojia will participate in a virtual fireside conversation and presentation at New Street Research and Boston Consulting Group’s Innovation Conference on November 14, 2022 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

A link to the livestream of the presentation will be available at starry.com/investors.

About Starry Group Holdings, Inc.

At Starry (NYSE: STRY), we believe the future is built on connectivity and that connecting people and communities to high-speed, broadband internet should be simple and affordable. Using our innovative, wideband hybrid-fiber fixed wireless technology, Starry is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home without bundles, data caps, or long-term contracts. Starry is a different kind of internet service provider. We’re building a platform for the future by putting our customers first, protecting their privacy, ensuring access to an open and neutral net, and making affordable connectivity and digital equity a priority. Headquartered in Boston, Starry is currently available in Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Denver and Columbus, OH. To learn more about Starry or to join our team and help us build a better internet, visit: https://starry.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied forward-looking statements relating to our expectations regarding our strategy, competitive position and opportunities in the marketplace, and our anticipated business and financial performance. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -129 M - -
Net Debt 2022 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41,0 M 41,0 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,21x
EV / Sales 2023 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 736
Free-Float 71,1%
Managers and Directors
Chaitanya Kanojia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Komal Misra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph T. Lipowski Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Alex Moullé-Berteaux Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
James Alan Chiddix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-96.91%41
T-MOBILE US28.16%184 931
AT&T INC.-0.04%130 979
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.29.17%71 703
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.81%64 155
KDDI CORPORATION26.95%63 840