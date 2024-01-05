Startek, Inc.(NYSE:SRT) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Startek, Inc. is a provider of technology-enabled business process management solutions. It offers omni-channel customer experience (CX), digital transformation, and technology services. Its geographical segments include the Americas, India and Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Australia, South Africa, and the Rest of the World. It offers a range of CX, technology and back-office support solutions. It offers a range of services, such as customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back-office services and Startek Cloud. Its back-office services include finance and accounting services, human resource processing services, data management and spend management services. Its Startek Cloud is a hybrid, omni-cloud platform, which is integrated with artificial intelligence capabilities that enables agents to work in remote and home-based roles. The Company serves various clients, such as insurance, healthcare, travel, and hospitality.