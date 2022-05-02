Log in
    SRT   US85569C1071

STARTEK, INC.

(SRT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/02 04:00:02 pm EDT
3.810 USD   +1.60%
04:11pStartek Sets First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Monday, May 9, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET
BU
04/12Startek® Partners with AI-Powered Noise Cancellation Solutions Leader Krisp to Enhance Agent and Customer Experience
BU
04/07STARTEK, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Startek Sets First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Monday, May 9, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET

05/02/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, will hold a conference call on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Startek management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, May 9, 2022
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Toll-free dial-in number: (844) 826-3035
International dial-in number: (412) 317-5195
Conference ID: 10166776

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8 p.m. ET on the same day through May 16, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: (844) 512-2921
International replay number: (412) 317-6671
Replay ID: 10166776

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Startek has more than 45,000 CX experts spread across 45 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 200 clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail and energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com.


© Business Wire 2022
