Startek Strengthens Leadership Team with New Executive Appointments

Startek (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, today announced the extension of its leadership team with the appointments of Abhinandan Jain as Chief Digital Officer and Rebecca Gautrey as Chief Marketing Officer. These new appointments enhance the company's expertise as it continues to deliver digitally-enabled customer experience (CX) transformation for its customers.

"We are focused on investing in our high-growth transformation platforms and harnessing the power of digital and brand experience to develop the next generation of CX solutions," said Bharat Rao, President at Startek. "These new appointments align with our long-term business strategies and pave the way for an exciting future for our company, employees, partners, and customers."

As Chief Digital Officer, Abhinandan Jain will be responsible for driving digital strategy, innovation, and solutions design to enable customers accelerate their business-wide CX transformation and deliver hyper-personalized human experiences. He will also drive internal digital transformation for Startek to ensure the adoption of digital workplace culture and superior employee experience (EX).

Before joining Startek, Abhinandan was Senior Vice President – Digital and Cloud at Servion, where he was responsible for creating, leading, and scaling the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and Digital Engineering business. He led global go-to-market strategies and partnerships while helping customers transform their CX centers. Prior to Servion, he managed key portfolios in leadership positions at prominent organizations such as Sutherland, Genpact, GE, and Siemens. Abhinandan holds a bachelor's degree in computer engineering and an MBA in finance.

"With over 200 global brands trusting Startek to deliver their brand promises and customer experiences, the opportunities for digital CX to make a marked difference across half a million interactions every day is exciting," said Abhinandan Jain, Chief Digital Officer at Startek. "I am excited to join the leadership team and look forward to leveraging the power of digital across all business touchpoints to create customer value and deliver empathy at scale."

Startek also announced the appointment of Rebecca Gautrey as Chief Marketing Officer. Rebecca will be responsible for aligning the marketing organization with the company's overall strategic vision, increasing brand momentum, driving customer success within the enterprise market, and devising and executing go-to-market strategies.

Most recently, Rebecca was the Global Head of Brand and Product Marketing at Sitel Group. She was responsible for global product marketing, brand positioning and business intelligence. Rebecca has more than 20 years of marketing experience across globally recognized brands, including Lloyds Banking Group, Hitachi Capital, Mars Drinks and Del Monte Fresh.

"This is truly an exciting time to join the Startek leadership team," said Rebecca Gautrey, Chief Marketing Officer at Startek. "Given the pace of digital transformation taking place in CX today, Startek has the opportunity to be a catalyst for change for our customers as they seek to build experiences that support their brands today and create a platform for the future. By devising and delivering innovative digital-first solutions that create seamlessly connected experiences across the online and offline CX journey, Startek is uniquely positioned to enable its customers to reach their individual goals."

About Startek

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 46,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 200 clients across a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com

