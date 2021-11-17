Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. StarTek, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRT   US85569C1071

STARTEK, INC.

(SRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Startek Strengthens Leadership Team with New Executive Appointments

11/17/2021 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Appointment of Abhinandan Jain as Chief Digital Officer to spearhead digital innovations and growth
  • Appointment of Rebecca Gautrey as Chief Marketing Officer to drive go-to-market and brand strategies

 

Startek (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, today announced the extension of its leadership team with the appointments of Abhinandan Jain as Chief Digital Officer and Rebecca Gautrey as Chief Marketing Officer. These new appointments enhance the company's expertise as it continues to deliver digitally-enabled customer experience (CX) transformation for its customers.

"We are focused on investing in our high-growth transformation platforms and harnessing the power of digital and brand experience to develop the next generation of CX solutions," said Bharat Rao, President at Startek. "These new appointments align with our long-term business strategies and pave the way for an exciting future for our company, employees, partners, and customers."

As Chief Digital Officer, Abhinandan Jain will be responsible for driving digital strategy, innovation, and solutions design to enable customers accelerate their business-wide CX transformation and deliver hyper-personalized human experiences. He will also drive internal digital transformation for Startek to ensure the adoption of digital workplace culture and superior employee experience (EX).

Before joining Startek, Abhinandan was Senior Vice President – Digital and Cloud at Servion, where he was responsible for creating, leading, and scaling the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and Digital Engineering business. He led global go-to-market strategies and partnerships while helping customers transform their CX centers. Prior to Servion, he managed key portfolios in leadership positions at prominent organizations such as Sutherland, Genpact, GE, and Siemens. Abhinandan holds a bachelor's degree in computer engineering and an MBA in finance.

"With over 200 global brands trusting Startek to deliver their brand promises and customer experiences, the opportunities for digital CX to make a marked difference across half a million interactions every day is exciting," said Abhinandan Jain, Chief Digital Officer at Startek. "I am excited to join the leadership team and look forward to leveraging the power of digital across all business touchpoints to create customer value and deliver empathy at scale."

Startek also announced the appointment of Rebecca Gautrey as Chief Marketing Officer. Rebecca will be responsible for aligning the marketing organization with the company's overall strategic vision, increasing brand momentum, driving customer success within the enterprise market, and devising and executing go-to-market strategies.

Most recently, Rebecca was the Global Head of Brand and Product Marketing at Sitel Group. She was responsible for global product marketing, brand positioning and business intelligence. Rebecca has more than 20 years of marketing experience across globally recognized brands, including Lloyds Banking Group, Hitachi Capital, Mars Drinks and Del Monte Fresh.

"This is truly an exciting time to join the Startek leadership team," said Rebecca Gautrey, Chief Marketing Officer at Startek. "Given the pace of digital transformation taking place in CX today, Startek has the opportunity to be a catalyst for change for our customers as they seek to build experiences that support their brands today and create a platform for the future. By devising and delivering innovative digital-first solutions that create seamlessly connected experiences across the online and offline CX journey, Startek is uniquely positioned to enable its customers to reach their individual goals."

About Startek

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 46,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 200 clients across a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STARTEK, INC.
04:06pStartek Strengthens Leadership Team with New Executive Appointments
BU
11/12STARTEK, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
11/03B. Riley Lowers StarTek's PT to $9.50 from $11.50, Notes Slower Organic Revenue Growth ..
MT
11/02STARTEK : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/02Earnings Flash (SRT) STARTEK Reports Q3 EPS $0.07, vs. Street Est of $0.12
MT
11/02Earnings Flash (SRT) STARTEK Posts Q3 Revenue $172.8M, vs. Street Est of $162.3M
MT
11/02Startek Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
11/02STARTEK, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
11/02Startek Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
10/26Startek Wins Frost & Sullivan's 2021 India Market Leadership Award
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STARTEK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 705 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,86 M - -
Net Debt 2021 97,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -89,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 182 M 182 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart STARTEK, INC.
Duration : Period :
StarTek, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARTEK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,47 $
Average target price 8,75 $
Spread / Average Target 95,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aparup Sengupta Executive Chairman & Global CEO
Bharat Rao President & Director
Vikash Sureka Global Chief Financial Officer
Mario Baddour Global Chief Operating Officer
Sanjeev Sinha Group Chief Investment & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARTEK, INC.-38.16%190
CLARIVATE PLC-19.52%15 297
JMDC INC.49.14%4 444
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED23.18%4 310
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION19.90%2 542
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO.,LTD.-21.16%1 760