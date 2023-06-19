Advanced search
    SRT   US85569C1071

STARTEK, INC.

(SRT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
2.950 USD   +3.51%
08:01aStartek Wins 3 Comparably Awards : Best CEOs for Women, Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Career Growth
BU
06/13Startek Wins the 2023 People's Choice Stevie® Award in 2023 American Business Awards®
BU
06/05Startek, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Startek Wins 3 Comparably Awards: Best CEOs for Women, Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Career Growth

06/19/2023 | 08:01am EDT
Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, proudly announces its recognition with three prestigious Comparably Awards for Best CEOs for Women, Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Career Growth. Startek Global CEO, Bharat Rao, has been honored for the second consecutive year, recognizing his unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion practices within the company.

These accolades underscore the ongoing Startek dedication to creating an inclusive work environment, highlighting the company's commitment to diversity, career advancement and empowering women in leadership positions and driving professional growth opportunities.

"We are incredibly honored to be acknowledged with three Comparably Awards. These wins reflect our unwavering dedication to fostering an inclusive culture at Startek," said Bharat Rao, Global CEO of Startek. "To see my name and the Startek brand recognized alongside other exceptional companies is humbling. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the Startek associates who shared their perspectives and enabled and our company to be recognized. I am proud to lead a company that values and celebrates the contributions of all our people."

S M Gupta, Chief People Officer, Startek, highlighted the company's strong culture, stating, "Our inclusive culture is the backbone of the success of Startek. We foster an environment that celebrates diversity, encourages collaboration, and promotes professional growth. Winning these Comparably Awards reaffirms our leadership's commitment to creating a workplace where our team members can thrive and reach their full potential."

The Startek commitment to diversity, equal opportunities and professional growth has not only earned the company recognition but has also attracted top talent and enabled the delivery of exceptional customer experiences. By championing these values, Startek continues to be a trailblazer in the customer experience management industry.

For more information about Startek and its commitment to diversity and career growth, visit www.startek.com.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world’s leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

About Comparably:

Comparably (now a ZoomInfo company) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit www.comparably.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about STARTEK, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on STARTEK, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 394 M - -
Net income 2023 7,10 M - -
Net Debt 2023 45,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 119 M 119 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart STARTEK, INC.
Technical analysis trends STARTEK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,95 $
Average target price 5,25 $
Spread / Average Target 78,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bharat Rao Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Murali Ramachandran Chief Information Officer
Gurpal Singh Global Chief Operating Officer
Sanjeev Sinha Group Chief Investment & Digital Officer
Albert Aboody Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARTEK, INC.-21.33%119
CINTAS CORPORATION8.80%49 972
BUREAU VERITAS SA2.93%12 519
LG CORP.13.57%11 078
RB GLOBAL, INC.-1.28%10 378
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-27.17%10 358
