Startek® Wins India's Best Workplaces in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion™-Top 5 Award by Great Place to Work® Institute for the Second Consecutive Year

Startek® (NYSE:SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized among India's Best Workplaces in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion™- Top 5 for the second consecutive year in this category. Startek was also recognized as one of India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 - Top 50.

The Great Place to Work® Institute’s study exploring India’s Best Workplaces in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion™ is the only study capturing the voices of historically excluded groups (HEG), including women, employees who identify as being part of the LGBTIQA+ community, persons with disabilities, veterans, employees returning from a career break and those from marginalized socio-economic backgrounds. To be eligible for this study, organizations were required to have historically excluded groups make up at least 10% of the total workforce and be accredited for inclusive practices.

“As a People First organization, Startek is focused on living its core values by seeking out associates’ opinions, giving equal opportunities to all, being respectful and treating everyone with dignity,” said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer at Startek. “Startek is proud to be an employer of choice for current and aspiring employees across wide-ranging communities, identities and genders. Being recognized in these awards is a testimony to the way Startek engages talent and builds competitive advantage through its people to achieve larger organizational goals. It is an honor to be recognized by the Great Place to Work® Institute.”

Eligible organizations were further assessed on consistency in employee feedback, inclusive practices, and HEG representation to determine the list of India’s Best Workplaces in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion™ 2022. The application process comprised of a detailed HR practice audit and an anonymous survey of employees. Organizations were evaluated through two lenses: Inclusive Practices and Employee Feedback on key dimensions that impact workplace diversity, equity and inclusion.

India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 evaluated 1,122 organizations via anonymous feedback from employees and used the Trust Index© Survey to determine the finalists. The evaluation criteria required that women must comprise at least 10% of the employees within the organization and women employees must share at least 70% positive feedback in the Trust Index© Survey.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work® helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™. To learn more, visit www.greatplacetowork.com.

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Present in 13 countries, Startek has more than 43,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com.

