Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Startek, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRT   US85569C1071

STARTEK, INC.

(SRT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:40 2022-09-29 am EDT
3.180 USD   -1.55%
10:14aStartek® Wins India's Best Workplaces in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion™-Top 5 Award by Great Place to Work® Institute for the Second Consecutive Year
BU
09/27Startek® Realizes Benefits of Investment in People, Process and Infrastructure
BU
09/27Startek® Global Capabilities Recognized by Everest Group
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Startek® Wins India's Best Workplaces in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion™-Top 5 Award by Great Place to Work® Institute for the Second Consecutive Year

09/29/2022 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Startek® (NYSE:SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized among India's Best Workplaces in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion™- Top 5 for the second consecutive year in this category. Startek was also recognized as one of India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 - Top 50.

The Great Place to Work® Institute’s study exploring India’s Best Workplaces in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion™ is the only study capturing the voices of historically excluded groups (HEG), including women, employees who identify as being part of the LGBTIQA+ community, persons with disabilities, veterans, employees returning from a career break and those from marginalized socio-economic backgrounds. To be eligible for this study, organizations were required to have historically excluded groups make up at least 10% of the total workforce and be accredited for inclusive practices.

“As a People First organization, Startek is focused on living its core values by seeking out associates’ opinions, giving equal opportunities to all, being respectful and treating everyone with dignity,” said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer at Startek. “Startek is proud to be an employer of choice for current and aspiring employees across wide-ranging communities, identities and genders. Being recognized in these awards is a testimony to the way Startek engages talent and builds competitive advantage through its people to achieve larger organizational goals. It is an honor to be recognized by the Great Place to Work® Institute.”

Eligible organizations were further assessed on consistency in employee feedback, inclusive practices, and HEG representation to determine the list of India’s Best Workplaces in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion™ 2022. The application process comprised of a detailed HR practice audit and an anonymous survey of employees. Organizations were evaluated through two lenses: Inclusive Practices and Employee Feedback on key dimensions that impact workplace diversity, equity and inclusion.

India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 evaluated 1,122 organizations via anonymous feedback from employees and used the Trust Index© Survey to determine the finalists. The evaluation criteria required that women must comprise at least 10% of the employees within the organization and women employees must share at least 70% positive feedback in the Trust Index© Survey.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work® helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™. To learn more, visit www.greatplacetowork.com.

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Present in 13 countries, Startek has more than 43,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about STARTEK, INC.
10:14aStartek® Wins India's Best Workplaces in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion™-Top 5 Awa..
BU
09/27Startek® Realizes Benefits of Investment in People, Process and Infrastructure
BU
09/27Startek® Global Capabilities Recognized by Everest Group
BU
09/20Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slip Premarket Tuesday
MT
09/20StarTek Shareholder CSP Management Withdraws $4.65/Share Takeover Offer; Shares Slip Pr..
MT
09/09Startek, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/09Startek Shares Fall After Board Rejects CSP Management's $4.65 per Share Takeover Offer
MT
09/09Special Committee of Startek Updates Stockholders on Status of Preliminary Non-Binding ..
BU
09/09Capital Square Partners Pte Ltd cancelled the acquisition of the remaining 44% stake in..
CI
08/11Startek® Wins Silver and Bronze Stevie® Awards in 2022 Stevie Awards for Great Employer..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STARTEK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 687 M - -
Net income 2022 7,44 M - -
Net Debt 2022 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 130 M 130 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart STARTEK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Startek, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARTEK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,23 $
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 70,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bharat Rao Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nishit Shah Global Chief Financial Officer
Jayanta Lahiri Global Chief Information Officer
Mario Baddour Global Chief Operating Officer
Sanjeev Sinha Group Chief Investment & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARTEK, INC.-40.61%130
CLARIVATE PLC-58.59%6 560
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-7.83%3 911
KEHUA DATA CO., LTD.15.24%2 686
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION2.79%2 429
JMDC INC.-42.37%2 149