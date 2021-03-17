Startek : Wins Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service

Startek (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has been honored with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the ‘Best Use of Customer Insight’ category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This recognition was presented to Startek for its successful implementation of analytics and AI-driven solutions for translating client data into effective actions.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

“While our focus is on delivering value to our customers through digital transformation, these awards affirm our commitment to prioritizing a safe and virtual work environment that fosters resilience, innovation and a culture that is oriented towards results and high performance,” said Rajiv Ahuja, President of Startek. “Through our insights-driven CX and analytics capabilities, we are continuously enabling brands to make the right decisions, shape relationships and drive market growth.”

With a presence in over 13 countries, Startek provides state-of-the-art, insights-driven CX solutions that empower today’s organizations to move from being reactive to proactively identifying issues, thereby allowing them to anticipate new opportunities based on firm facts. Startek switched to a cloud-enabled virtual operating model within a matter of days and enabled over 55 percent of its global workforce to work from the comfort of their homes, ensuring their safety and business continuity for customers.

“In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14.”

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes, virtually every industry, and 51 nations, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Startek

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 42,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 220 clients across a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

