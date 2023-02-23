Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. StartEngine Crowdfunding, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STGC   US85572Y1047

STARTENGINE CROWDFUNDING, INC.

(STGC)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:40:02 2021-06-30 pm EDT
11.00 USD   -.--%
05:27pPreparing For Your Equity Crowdfunding Capital Raise : Tips and Best Practices
PU
03:22pStartengine Crowdfunding : What is Equity Crowdfunding and How Can It Help With Capital Raising?
PU
02/17Angel Investors Vs. Venture Capitalists : Why Equity Crowdfunding Might be Your Best Bet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Preparing for Your Equity Crowdfunding Capital Raise: Tips and Best Practices

02/23/2023 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Preparing for Your Equity Crowdfunding Capital Raise: Tips and Best Practices Setting clear goals and expectations for your capital raise

When launching an equity crowdfunding campaign, it's important to have clear goals and expectations in mind. These goals should include the amount of capital you're looking to raise, how you plan to use the funds, and what you're offering investors in return. By setting clear goals, you can create a more focused and compelling campaign that resonates with potential investors.

Crafting a compelling pitch and telling your story

A compelling pitch is crucial for any equity crowdfunding capital raise. Your pitch should explain your business, your vision, and what sets you apart from the competition. It should also be accompanied by an engaging video that tells your story and captures the attention of potential investors. By crafting a compelling pitch, you can increase the chances of attracting a wide range of investors to your campaign. See strong pitch examples here.

Building a strong community and engaging with potential investors

One of the key benefits of equity crowdfunding is the ability to build a community of supporters around your business. To do this, it's important to engage with potential investors throughout the campaign, providing regular updates and answering any questions they may have. By building a strong community, you can create a sense of momentum around your campaign, leading to increased investment and higher chances of success.

In conclusion, preparing for an equity crowdfunding campaign can be a daunting task, but by setting clear goals, crafting a compelling pitch, and building a strong community of investors, you can set yourself up for success.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Startengine Crowdfunding Inc. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 22:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about STARTENGINE CROWDFUNDING, INC.
05:27pPreparing For Your Equity Crowdfundi : Tips and Best Practices
PU
03:22pStartengine Crowdfunding : What is Equity Crowdfunding and How Can It Help With Capital Ra..
PU
02/17Angel Investors Vs. Venture Capitali : Why Equity Crowdfunding Might be Your Best Bet
PU
02/17Equity Crowdfunding : An Alternative to Angel Investors vs. Venture Capitalists
PU
02/10The Ultimate Guide To Equity Crowdfu : How to Raise Capital for Your Startup
PU
01/31Startup Investing Perks : Why the Early Bird Gets the Worm
PU
01/13Gift Horses And Rising Tides : Why StartEngine's Funding Round Is Good for Founders
PU
01/03Startengine Crowdfunding : 10 Stats to Show Why You Should Raise Your Next Round on StartE..
PU
2022Startengine Crowdfunding : From Reg. CF to Reg. A+ – How You Can Raise the Full Stac..
PU
2022STARTENGINE CROWDFUNDING, INC. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,07 M - -
Net cash 2021 21,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -339x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 368 M 368 M -
EV / Sales 2020 41,0x
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart STARTENGINE CROWDFUNDING, INC.
Duration : Period :
StartEngine Crowdfunding, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Howard Marks Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARTENGINE CROWDFUNDING, INC.0.00%368
PLUS500 LTD.-1.15%2 021
HYPOPORT SE46.71%1 015
NAYAX LTD.4.20%627