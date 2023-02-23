Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. StartEngine Crowdfunding, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STGC   US85572Y1047

STARTENGINE CROWDFUNDING, INC.

(STGC)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:40:02 2021-06-30 pm EDT
11.00 USD   -.--%
StartEngine Crowdfunding : What is Equity Crowdfunding and How Can It Help With Capital Raising?

02/23/2023 | 03:22pm EST
What is Equity Crowdfunding and How Can It Help With Capital Raising? What is equity crowdfunding?

Equity crowdfunding is a capital raising method that allows businesses to funraise from a large pool of investors through an online platform. Unlike traditional forms of financing, equity crowdfunding enables businesses to raise capital from a diverse group of investors, including accredited and non-accredited investors, without having to go through a financial intermediary. In return for their investment, investors receive equity in the business.

How does equity crowdfunding work?

Equity crowdfunding works by allowing businesses to create a profile on an equity crowdfunding platform, such as StartEngine, and showcase their business to a large pool of potential investors. Investors can review the information provided on the platform, such as the business's pitch, financials, and team, and decide whether or not to invest. Once the campaign is launched, investors can pledge their investment, and the funds are only collected if the funding goal is met. The platform charges a fee for hosting the campaign and managing the investment process.

Benefits of equity crowdfunding for capital raising

Equity crowdfunding offers several benefits for businesses looking to raise capital. First, it provides access to a large pool of investors, enabling businesses to raise more capital than they might be able to through traditional financing methods. Second, it can help businesses build a loyal community of supporters who are invested in the success of the business. Third, equity crowdfunding allows businesses to retain control of their business while still raising capital, unlike traditional forms of financing that often require businesses to give up some degree of control. Finally, equity crowdfunding can be a cost-effective way to raise capital, as the fees charged by crowdfunding platforms are often lower than those charged by traditional financing intermediaries.

In conclusion, equity crowdfunding is an increasingly popular way for businesses to raise capital from a crowd of investors. By providing access to a large pool of investors, building a community of supporters, and allowing businesses to retain control of their business, equity crowdfunding can be an effective tool for businesses looking to raise capital. Learn more on how to raise capital with StartEngine.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,07 M - -
Net cash 2021 21,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -339x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 368 M 368 M -
EV / Sales 2020 41,0x
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 91,2%
Managers and Directors
Howard Marks Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARTENGINE CROWDFUNDING, INC.0.00%368
PLUS500 LTD.-1.15%2 021
HYPOPORT SE46.71%1 015
NAYAX LTD.4.20%627