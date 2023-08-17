August 10, 2023
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the First Quarter Ended June 2023 [Japan GAAP]
Name of Company:
Startia Holdings, Inc.
Stock Code:
3393
Stock Exchange Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
URL:
https://www.startiaholdings.com/
Representative
Title:
Representative Director and President & CEO
Name:
Hideyuki Hongo
Contact Person
Title:
Director
Name:
Takao Uematsu
Tel:
+81-(0)3-5339-2109
Date of filing quarterly report (tentative):
August 10, 2023
Date of commencement of dividend payment (tentative):
-
Supplementary materials for quarterly financial report:
Yes
Information meeting for quarterly financial report:
None
(Yen in millions, rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the first three months ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)
(1) Results of operations (cumulative)
(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit (loss) attributable
to owners of
parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Three months ended June 2023
4,934
6.5
634
229.4
649
155.4
436
166.9
Three months ended June 2022
4,635
35.0
192
-
254
-
163
-
Notes: Comprehensive income
First three months ended June 30, 2023:
449 million yen (yoy 353.1%)
First three months ended June 30, 2022:
99 million yen (yoy -%)
Profit per share
Diluted profit per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 2023
46.77
-
Three months ended June 2022
18.75
-
Note: Diluted profit per share for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 is not shown because there are no latent shares with a dilutive effect. Diluted profit per share for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 is not shown because there are no latent shares.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of June30, 2023
11,316
5,793
51.2
As of March 31, 2023
12,912
5,691
44.1
Reference: Shareholders' equity
As of June 30, 2023:
5,793 million yen
As of March 31, 2023:
5,691 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
End of FY
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 2023
0.00
5.00
0.00
36.00
41.00
Fiscal year ending March 2024
0.00
Fiscal year ending March 2024
21.00
0.00
26.00
47.00
(forecast)
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
1
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per
owners of parent
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
First half
10,030
2.4
890
8.0
890
(6.3)
575
(14.5)
61.63
Full year
20,200
1.0
2,000
16.0
2,000
8.4
1,250
3.1
133.88
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced sales and earnings forecasts: None
- Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the first three months ended June 30, 2023 (Changes in specific subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Newly included:
Excluded:
- Use of accounting methods that are specific to the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements
- Changes in accounting policies accompanying revisions in accounting standards and other regulations: None
- Changes other than in (a): None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Restatements: None
- Number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023:
10,240,400 shares
As of March 31, 2023: 10,240,400 shares
(b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2023:
903,666 shares
As of March 31, 2023: 903,666 shares
(c) Average number of shares during the period (quarterly consolidated cumulative period)
Period ended June 30, 2023: 9,336,734 shares
Period ended June 30, 2022: 8,729,267 shares
(Note) 1. The number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes 325,600 shares of the Company's shares held by the trust account regarding the stock benefit trust (BBT and BBT-RS・J-ESOP and J-ESOP-RS) for the first quarter of the current year ending March 31, 2024, and 325,600 shares of the Company's shares held by the trust account regarding the stock benefit trust (BBT・J-ESOP and J-ESOP-RS) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.
2. As for the average number of shares during the period, for the first quarter ended June 2023, the Company's shares held by the trust account regarding the stock benefit trust (BBT and BBT-RS・J-ESOP and J-ESOP-RS), totaling 325,600 shares, were included in the number of treasury shares, which were to be deducted from the calculation of the average number of shares during the period. For the first quarter ended June 2022, the Company's shares held by the trust account regarding the stock benefit trust (BBT・J-ESOP) totaling 326,013 shares, were included in the number of treasury shares, which were to be deducted from the calculation of the average number of shares during the period.
- This quarterly earnings report is not subject to the audit by certified public accountants or auditing firms
- Explanation of the proper use of these earnings forecasts and other matters
(Note on forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements shown in this report are based on information currently available and certain assumptions that the Company regards as reasonable. The Company cautions that these statements do not guarantee future achievements. Actual results of operations may differ significantly from forward-looking statements for a number of reasons. Please refer to "1. Qualitative information regarding earnings for the first quarter of the fiscal year (3) Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements" on page 4 for the suppositions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts and cautions concerning the use thereof.
2
1. Qualitative information regarding earnings for the first quarter of the fiscal year
(1) Explanation of results of operations
During the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2024, recovery of consumption behavior was seen in the Japanese economy since social and economic activities were normalized after the government's reclassification of COVID-19's category to Class 5. However, the outlook for the economy was still unclear because of the monetary tightening in the United States and other developed countries, the prolonged Ukraine crisis, the rising cost of material procurement because of inflation, and other concerns.
In this business environment, the information technology industry, where the Startia Group operates, has attracted a wide range of interest from environmental improvement for the digital shift of business operations to the area of digital transformation (DX), resulting in growing demand for improvements in the office network infrastructure environment, including response to cybersecurity.
In the Digital Marketing business, the Company continued to provide "Cloud CIRCUS," a digital marketing tool, which helps customer companies to "increase and nurture their customers," as a subscription model (recurring billing type), working to increase the number of customer acquisitions and ARR (annual recurring revenue). We focused not only on direct sales, but also on developing customer referrals and partner sales to expand sales channels.
In the IT Infrastructure business, the Group has been establishing solid relationships with the customer base of small and medium-size enterprises, or SMEs, and supported them to improve their productivity consistently by proposing and providing solutions to those customers. In a bid to lead their operations in a better direction, the Group uses IT technologies that cover core and indispensable facilities at offices and support for office work.
Historically, profitability tended to decline in the first quarter due to an increase in costs and training for new employees, but our productivity has improved since the previous fiscal year and we realized stable and better profitability in the first quarter under review. Both sales and segment profit achieved year-on-year increases in both the Digital Marketing business and the IT Infrastructure business in this first quarter.
As a result, sales in the first quarter of the current fiscal year totaled 4,934,684 thousand yen (up 6.5% from a year before), operating profit of 634,979 thousand yen (up 229.4 % from a year before), ordinary profit of 649,525 thousand yen (up 155.4 % from a year before), and net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent of 436,686 thousand yen (up 166.9 % from a year before).
Business segment results were as follows.
(Digital Marketing)
In the Digital Marketing business, the Group provides "Cloud CIRCUS-," a group of SaaS tools that help solve issues in five areas to increase the number of customers: transmission of information, attracting customers, enhancing experienced value of customers, fostering customers and turning them into actual customers, and increasing repeated customers and preventing cancellations of contracts. Cloud Circus is an easy-to-use tool that everyone can start and use quickly even if he/she engages in digital marketing for the first time ever. We also provide freemium plans for the service. On top of Cloud Circus, we support marketing consulting and operations
3
by customers based on our expertise for the management of advertising and establishment of websites. By providing comprehensive support for the evolution of marketing power, together with the tools, we respond to the potential need for shifting to digitalization and provide multiple services to a single customer.
During the first quarter, the MA tool "BowNow" won the High performer award in the MA and ABM categories of the "ITreview Grid Award 2023 Spring." It was recognized as a product with excellent satisfaction and recognition in the small and medium-size enterprise (SME) category. The setup work was dramatically reduced using our chatbot "IZANAI" due to the automatic generation of conversation flows through its ChatGPT linkage. Moreover, the addition of a new "Text to Website" feature to the "LP Builder Powered by Slideflow" allows users to create websites simply by inputting text using the ChatGPT and is expected to lower the hurdles to website creation for SMEs. These led to well-performing sales of the subscription model business. Furthermore, one-time revenues also increased due to increased outsourcing orders for Cloud CIRCUS-related contracted development and growth in web production.
Since the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Digital Marketing business has shifted from the investment phase to the profitable phase, and achieved profitability alone. We will continue to invest in development and deploy advertising spending as necessary to generate segment profit further.
Consequently, segment sales in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2024 totaled 841,724 thousand yen (up 21.4% from a year before) , and the segment profit (operating profit) of 32,481 thousand yen compared with the segment loss (operating loss) of 95,869 thousand yen in the same period in the previous year.
(IT Infrastructure)
In the IT Infrastructure business, the Company successfully generated stable segment profit from the first quarter by establishing a system that an improvement in the sales turnover ratio contributes to continuous enhancement of productivity. This is enabled by systematically developing a flow from business negotiations and proposals to order receipt, product delivery, and after-sales service, using our information assets and inter-organizational collaboration and approaches that make full use of internal systems in the in-house departments of marketing, contact centers, sales, technologies and CS (Customer Success). In the first quarter, the Company also continued to meet the needs for information security measures of SMEs, following the previous fiscal year, and solution projects such as the installation of network equipment centered on UTM (Unified Threat Management), an information security product, contributed to the improvement of profitability. In the MFP business, sales and profit increased significantly due to particularly strong partner sales. In the electric power retailing business, we had expected an increase in electricity sales due to fuel cost adjustments according to increased demand in summer passed on the price, but the size of the price pass-through was smaller than expected due to lower power procurement costs at power generation companies and others as fuel prices, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), stabilized, resulting in lower electricity power sales than expected. However, gross profit increased year on year.
Consequently, segment sales totaled 4,092,937 thousand yen (up 3.8% from a year
before) and the segment profit (operating profit) of 554,546 thousand yen (up 99.8% from a year before).
(CVC)
4
In the CVC business, we are engaged in the corporate venture capital business. This business is promoted by the Corporate Venture Capital Business Promotion Office (CVC Office), which specializes in investing in venture companies for the purpose of earning capital gains. The CVC Office invests its capital in IT-related startup companies that try to create new businesses with brand-new ideas and innovative technologies, and supports such companies, with the aim of exiting from the investments (by way of listing of shares or acquisition by third parties).
During the first quarter, the CVC Office invested in K&P Partners No. 4 Investment Limited Partnership.
Consequently, the segment reported no sales and the segment loss (operating loss) of 249 thousand yen compared with the segment loss (operating loss) of 249 thousand yen in the same period in the previous year.
- Explanation of financial condition
Total assets were 11,316,182 thousand yen at the end of the first quarter, 1,596,697 thousand yen less than at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was attributable primarily to the decreases of 611,467 thousand yen in notes and accounts receivable - trade and contract assets, 434,863 thousand yen in cash and deposits, 383,136 thousand yen in other current assets, and 115,896 thousand yen in deferred tax assets, despite the increase of 19,192 thousand yen in operational investment securities.
Liabilities were 5,522,908 thousand yen at the end of the first quarter, 1,698,018 thousand yen less than at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was attributable primarily to the decreases of 690,928 thousand yen in accounts payable-trade, 561,538 thousand yen in income taxes payable, 184,988 thousand yen in accounts payable-other, 175,927 thousand yen in long-term borrowings, and 169,733 thousand yen in provision for bonuses, despite the increase of 100,00 thousand yen in short-term borrowings.
Net assets were 5,793,273 thousand yen at the end of the first quarter, 101,320 thousand yen more than at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was attributable primarily to net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent of 436,686 thousand yen and the increase of 12,478 thousand yen in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, albeit dividend payment of 347,844 thousand yen.
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
STARTIA Inc. published this content on 17 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2023 08:05:09 UTC.