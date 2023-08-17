1. Qualitative information regarding earnings for the first quarter of the fiscal year

(1) Explanation of results of operations

During the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2024, recovery of consumption behavior was seen in the Japanese economy since social and economic activities were normalized after the government's reclassification of COVID-19's category to Class 5. However, the outlook for the economy was still unclear because of the monetary tightening in the United States and other developed countries, the prolonged Ukraine crisis, the rising cost of material procurement because of inflation, and other concerns.

In this business environment, the information technology industry, where the Startia Group operates, has attracted a wide range of interest from environmental improvement for the digital shift of business operations to the area of digital transformation (DX), resulting in growing demand for improvements in the office network infrastructure environment, including response to cybersecurity.

In the Digital Marketing business, the Company continued to provide "Cloud CIRCUS," a digital marketing tool, which helps customer companies to "increase and nurture their customers," as a subscription model (recurring billing type), working to increase the number of customer acquisitions and ARR (annual recurring revenue). We focused not only on direct sales, but also on developing customer referrals and partner sales to expand sales channels.

In the IT Infrastructure business, the Group has been establishing solid relationships with the customer base of small and medium-size enterprises, or SMEs, and supported them to improve their productivity consistently by proposing and providing solutions to those customers. In a bid to lead their operations in a better direction, the Group uses IT technologies that cover core and indispensable facilities at offices and support for office work.

Historically, profitability tended to decline in the first quarter due to an increase in costs and training for new employees, but our productivity has improved since the previous fiscal year and we realized stable and better profitability in the first quarter under review. Both sales and segment profit achieved year-on-year increases in both the Digital Marketing business and the IT Infrastructure business in this first quarter.

As a result, sales in the first quarter of the current fiscal year totaled 4,934,684 thousand yen (up 6.5% from a year before), operating profit of 634,979 thousand yen (up 229.4 % from a year before), ordinary profit of 649,525 thousand yen (up 155.4 % from a year before), and net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent of 436,686 thousand yen (up 166.9 % from a year before).

Business segment results were as follows.

(Digital Marketing)

In the Digital Marketing business, the Group provides "Cloud CIRCUS-," a group of SaaS tools that help solve issues in five areas to increase the number of customers: transmission of information, attracting customers, enhancing experienced value of customers, fostering customers and turning them into actual customers, and increasing repeated customers and preventing cancellations of contracts. Cloud Circus is an easy-to-use tool that everyone can start and use quickly even if he/she engages in digital marketing for the first time ever. We also provide freemium plans for the service. On top of Cloud Circus, we support marketing consulting and operations