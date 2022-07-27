Starts Proceed Investment : 33rd Semi-Annual Report

(Note 1) All amounts less than the specified unit are rounded down, and percentage figures and multiples are rounded off to the first decimal place except for distribution payout ratio, which is rounded down to the first decimal place.

(Note 2) Unitholders' capital (net) is the amount obtained by subtracting deduction from unitholders' capital from unitholders' capital.

(Note 3) Net income per unit is calculated by dividing net income by the daily weighted average number of investment units issued and outstanding.

(Note 4) The indicators presented are calculated as follows.

For return on assets and return on equity, figures that are annualized by the number of days of management are also shown in brackets.

Return on assets Ordinary income ÷ Average total assets Average total assets = (Total assets at beginning of period + Total assets at end of period) ÷ 2 Return on equity Net income ÷ Average net assets Average net assets = (Net assets at beginning of period + Net assets at end of period) ÷ 2 Distribution payout ratio Distribution per unit ÷ Net income per unit Property leasing NOI Profit from real estate rent business (Real estate rent revenue − Expenses related to real estate rent business) + Depreciation and amortization FFO per unit (Net income + Depreciation and amortization + Other depreciation and amortization − Gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties + other sales expenses) ÷ Total number of investment units issued and outstanding FFO multiple Investment unit price at end of period ÷ Annualized FFO per unit Debt service coverage ratio Earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization ÷ Interest expenses (including interest expens- es on investment corporation bonds) LTV ratio Total interest-bearing liabilities ÷ Total assets

(Note 5) The number of investment properties are indicated in units that are generally accepted to be one. In addition, the total number of leasable units is the number of units that are leasable for residential, office, retail and other uses, and the period-end occupancy rate is the leased area expressed as a percentage of total leasable floor area as of the closing of accounts.

(Note 6) Fiscal period is a six-month period that ends on April 30 and October 31 of each year.

(2) Development in management of assets in the fiscal period under review

Brief background of the investment corporation

Starts Proceed Investment Corporation ("SPI") was established on May 2, 2005, with 150 million yen in capital (750 units) based on the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951; including amendments thereto) (the "Investment Trusts Act"), completed registration with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau based on Article 187 of the Investment Trusts Act on June 15, 2005 (Registration No. 37 issued by the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau), implemented additional issuance of investment units through public offering (21,600 units) on November 29, 2005, and listed on Jasdaq Securities Exchange, Inc. ("Jasdaq") (Securities Code: 8979) the next day. After three capital increases through public offering and other developments since listing on Jasdaq, SPI listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Market (Securities Code: 8979) on July 27, 2010, and this was accompanied by an application for delisting being filed with Jasdaq on August 10, 2010, and the delisting from Jasdaq taking effect on October 1, 2010.

SPI entrusts asset management to Starts Asset Management Co., Ltd. (the "Asset Management Company") and sets the focus of management on investment in real estate of which the principal use is use as rental housing ("rental housing") as well as specified assets (the meaning provided in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Investment Trusts Act; the same hereinafter) backed mainly by rental housing. SPI also invests in monthly rental apartments, serviced apartments, hotels, residential facilities for the elderly (collectively referred to as "rental housing, etc." together with "rental housing"), which are assets related to rental housing, and real estate from which income can be expected due to other leasing revenue or specified assets backed by such real estate. As it invests in rental housing, etc., SPI adopts the basic policy of setting rental housing for average-income households in particular, the demand for which SPI believes to be the most stable, as the primary investment target. In addition, SPI takes measures, such as leveraging the capabilities of the Starts Group, to enhance asset management efficiency, with an aim to secure steady growth of assets under management and stable earnings over the medium to long term.

As of the end of the fiscal period under review (33rd fiscal period: from November 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022), the total number of investment units issued and outstanding is 253,777 units, total assets amount to 90,240 million yen, and unitholders' capital (net) amounts to 41,684 million yen.