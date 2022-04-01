Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Starts Proceed Investment Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8979   JP3046340000

STARTS PROCEED INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8979)
  Report
Starts Proceed Investment : Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition of Asset

04/01/2022 | 04:33am EDT
April 1, 2022

Translation Purpose Only

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

Starts Proceed Investment Corporation

3-1-8 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Kazuya Hiraide, Executive Director

(Security Code: 8979)

Asset Management Company

Starts Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Kazuya Hiraide, Representative Director

Inquiries: Hideki Hamaguchi, General Manager of Financial Control and Administration Division TEL. +81-3-6202-0856

Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition of Asset

Starts Proceed Investment Corporation ("SPI") announces that it today completed the acquisition of the following specified asset described in the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Trust Beneficiary Interest in Domestic Real Estate" dated February 24, 2022. The details are as follows.

1. Overview of Acquisition

Property

No.

Property name

Location

Seller

Acquisition price (thousand yen)

(Note)

C-87

Proceed Kinshicho 2

Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Masax Co., Ltd.

537,100

(Note) "Acquisition price" does not include miscellaneous acquisition-related expenses, fixed property taxes, city planning taxes, consumption taxes and local consumption taxes.

2. Other

For details of the acquisition of the above specified asset, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Trust Beneficiary Interest in Domestic Real Estate" dated February 24,2022 and "Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to ‛Notice Concerning Acquisition of Trust Beneficiary Interests in Domestic Real Estate'" dated March 18, 2022.

*SPI website: https://www.sp-inv.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

Starts Proceed Investment Corporation published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 08:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
