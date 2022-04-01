Starts Proceed Investment : Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition of Asset

April 1, 2022

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer Starts Proceed Investment Corporation 3-1-8 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Kazuya Hiraide, Executive Director (Security Code: 8979) Asset Management Company Starts Asset Management Co., Ltd. Kazuya Hiraide, Representative Director Inquiries: Hideki Hamaguchi, General Manager of Financial Control and Administration Division TEL. +81-3-6202-0856

Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition of Asset

Starts Proceed Investment Corporation ("SPI") announces that it today completed the acquisition of the following specified asset described in the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Trust Beneficiary Interest in Domestic Real Estate" dated February 24, 2022. The details are as follows.

1. Overview of Acquisition

Property No. Property name Location Seller Acquisition price (thousand yen) (Note) C-87 Proceed Kinshicho 2 Sumida-ku, Tokyo Masax Co., Ltd. 537,100

(Note) "Acquisition price" does not include miscellaneous acquisition-related expenses, fixed property taxes, city planning taxes, consumption taxes and local consumption taxes.

2. Other

For details of the acquisition of the above specified asset, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Trust Beneficiary Interest in Domestic Real Estate" dated February 24,2022 and "Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to ‛Notice Concerning Acquisition of Trust Beneficiary Interests in Domestic Real Estate'" dated March 18, 2022.

*SPI website: https://www.sp-inv.co.jp/en/