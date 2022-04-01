Starts Proceed Investment : Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition of Asset

April 1, 2022
Translation Purpose Only
For Immediate Release
|
REIT Issuer
|
Starts Proceed Investment Corporation
|
3-1-8 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|
Kazuya Hiraide, Executive Director
|
(Security Code: 8979)
|
Asset Management Company
|
Starts Asset Management Co., Ltd.
|
Kazuya Hiraide, Representative Director
|
Inquiries: Hideki Hamaguchi, General Manager of Financial Control and Administration Division TEL. +81-3-6202-0856
|
Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition of Asset
Starts Proceed Investment Corporation ("SPI") announces that it today completed the acquisition of the following specified asset described in the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Trust Beneficiary Interest in Domestic Real Estate" dated February 24, 2022. The details are as follows.
1. Overview of Acquisition
|
Property
No.
|
Property name
|
Location
|
Seller
|
Acquisition price (thousand yen)
(Note)
|
C-87
|
Proceed Kinshicho 2
|
Sumida-ku, Tokyo
|
Masax Co., Ltd.
|
537,100
(Note) "Acquisition price" does not include miscellaneous acquisition-related expenses, fixed property taxes, city planning taxes, consumption taxes and local consumption taxes.
2. Other
For details of the acquisition of the above specified asset, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Trust Beneficiary Interest in Domestic Real Estate" dated February 24,2022 and "Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to ‛Notice Concerning Acquisition of Trust Beneficiary Interests in Domestic Real Estate'" dated March 18, 2022.
*SPI website: https://www.sp-inv.co.jp/en/
Disclaimer
Starts Proceed Investment Corporation published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 08:32:02 UTC.