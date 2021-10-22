Log in
Starts Proceed Investment : Notice Concerning Submission of Shelf Registration Statement for Investment Corporation Bonds

10/22/2021 | 02:04am EDT
October 22, 2021

Translation Purpose Only

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

Starts Proceed Investment Corporation

3-1-8 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Kazuya Hiraide, Executive Director

(Security Code: 8979)

Asset Management Company

Starts Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Kazuya Hiraide, Representative Director

Inquiries: Hideki Hamaguchi, General Manager of

Financial Control and Administration Division

TEL. +81-3-6202-0856

Notice Concerning Submission of Shelf Registration Statement for Investment Corporation Bonds

Starts Proceed Investment Corporation ("Starts Proceed") announces that it today submitted a shelf registration statement for investment corporation bonds to the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau. The overview of the shelf registration statement is as follows.

Overview of the submitted shelf registration statement

(1)

Planned issue amount

20,000 million yen

(2)

Date of submission

October 22, 2021

(3)

Planned issue period

Two years from the planned effective date of the shelf registration under the

shelf registration statement (from November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2023)

(4)

Use of funds

Acquisition of specific assets (as defined in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on

Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No.198 of 1951, as

amended)), repayment of borrowings, redemption of investment corporation

bonds (including short-term investment corporation bonds), refund of security deposits, payment for repairs, and working capital.

Disclaimer

Starts Proceed Investment Corporation published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 06:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
