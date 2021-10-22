Starts Proceed Investment : Notice Concerning Submission of Shelf Registration Statement for Investment Corporation Bonds

October 22, 2021

REIT Issuer

Starts Proceed Investment Corporation

3-1-8 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Kazuya Hiraide, Executive Director

(Security Code: 8979)

Asset Management Company

Starts Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Kazuya Hiraide, Representative Director

Inquiries: Hideki Hamaguchi, General Manager of

Financial Control and Administration Division

TEL. +81-3-6202-0856

Notice Concerning Submission of Shelf Registration Statement for Investment Corporation Bonds

Starts Proceed Investment Corporation ("Starts Proceed") announces that it today submitted a shelf registration statement for investment corporation bonds to the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau. The overview of the shelf registration statement is as follows.

Overview of the submitted shelf registration statement

(1) Planned issue amount 20,000 million yen (2) Date of submission October 22, 2021 (3) Planned issue period Two years from the planned effective date of the shelf registration under the shelf registration statement (from November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2023) (4) Use of funds Acquisition of specific assets (as defined in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No.198 of 1951, as amended)), repayment of borrowings, redemption of investment corporation

bonds (including short-term investment corporation bonds), refund of security deposits, payment for repairs, and working capital.