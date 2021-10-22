Starts Proceed Investment : Notice Concerning Submission of Shelf Registration Statement for Investment Corporation Bonds

October 22, 2021
Translation Purpose Only
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer
Starts Proceed Investment Corporation
3-1-8 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Kazuya Hiraide, Executive Director
(Security Code: 8979)
Asset Management Company
Starts Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Kazuya Hiraide, Representative Director
Inquiries: Hideki Hamaguchi, General Manager of
Financial Control and Administration Division
TEL. +81-3-6202-0856
Notice Concerning Submission of Shelf Registration Statement for Investment Corporation Bonds
Starts Proceed Investment Corporation ("Starts Proceed") announces that it today submitted a shelf registration statement for investment corporation bonds to the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau. The overview of the shelf registration statement is as follows.
Overview of the submitted shelf registration statement
|
(1)
|
Planned issue amount
|
20,000 million yen
|
(2)
|
Date of submission
|
October 22, 2021
|
(3)
|
Planned issue period
|
Two years from the planned effective date of the shelf registration under the
|
|
|
shelf registration statement (from November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2023)
|
(4)
|
Use of funds
|
Acquisition of specific assets (as defined in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on
|
|
|
Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No.198 of 1951, as
|
|
|
amended)), repayment of borrowings, redemption of investment corporation
bonds (including short-term investment corporation bonds), refund of security deposits, payment for repairs, and working capital.
Disclaimer
Starts Proceed Investment Corporation published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 06:03:04 UTC.