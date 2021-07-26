Starts Proceed Investment : Notice Concerning the Change of Credit Rating Outlook

July 26, 2021
Starts Proceed Investment Corporation
Notice Concerning the Change of Credit Rating Outlook
Starts Proceed Investment Corporation ("SPI") announces that Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. ("JCR") made an announcement today that it has changed the Long-term issuer Rating Outlook of SPI, as described below.
Rating Agency
Rating Category
Before Change
After Change
Long-term issuer Rating
A-
A-
JCR
Outlook
Stable
Positive
2. Reasons for the Change of Rating
Please refer to the website of JCR (http://www.jcr.co.jp/en/) for the details concerning the reasons for the changes.
*SPI website: http://www.sp-inv.co.jp/en/
