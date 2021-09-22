Log in
    SWEF   GG00B79WC100

STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD.

(SWEF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/22 05:59:05 am
98.8 GBX   +0.41%
SWEF : Holdings in Company

09/22/2021 | 08:17am EDT
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Holdings in Company 22-Sep-2021 / 13:16 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B79WC100

Issuer Name

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

SG Kleinwort Hambros Bank Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

UK

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Sep-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

21-Sep-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

                                % of voting rights     % of voting rights through      Total of both Total number of 
.                               attached to shares     financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +   voting rights held 
                                (total of 8.A)         8.B 1 + 8.B 2)                  8.B)          in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed  4.670000               0.000000                        4.670000      19086553 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting   % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)         rights (DTR5.1)         rights (DTR5.2.1)         rights (DTR5.1)      rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GG00B79WC100              13776994                5309559                   3.370000             1.300000 
Sub Total 8.A             19086553                                          4.670000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/         Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the       % of voting 
instrument          date       conversion period instrument is exercised/converted                         rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial       Expiration    Exercise/conversion    Physical or cash       Number of voting    % of voting 
instrument              date          period                 settlement             rights              rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate      Name of          % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling   controlled       equals or is higher than   instruments if it equals or is       equals or is higher than 
person        undertaking      the notifiable threshold   higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
SG Kleinwort  SG Kleinwort 
Hambros Bank  Hambros Bank     3.370000                                                        3.370000% 
Limited       Limited 
SG Kleinwort  SG Kleinwort 
Hambros Bank  Hambros Bank     1.060000                                                        1.060000% 
Limited       (CI) Limited 
SG Kleinwort  SG Kleinwort 
Hambros Bank  Hambros Bank     0.240000                                                        0.240000% 
Limited       (Gibraltar) 
              Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

N/A

12. Date of Completion

21-Sep-2021

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          GG00B79WC100 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:          SWEF 
LEI Code:      5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.:  122768 
EQS News ID:   1235181 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235181&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2021 08:16 ET (12:16 GMT)

